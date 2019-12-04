Dining and Drink

Giordano's Madison location negotiations 'have not gone as planned,' no longer 'coming soon'

Company does not want 'to give false hope'

Posted: Dec 04, 2019 12:16 PM CST

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 02:28 PM CST

Giordano's, the popular Chicago-based deep dish pizza chain, is no longer "coming soon" to Madison.

In January, Giordano's marked Madison as a location that was intended to open soon on its website, but the company removed the city from the list. According to a spokesperson from Giordano's Twitter, the negotiations for a location in Madison "have not gone as we planned."

The spokesperson says they removed Madison from the "coming soon" portion of the website because the company does not want to give false hope to customers regarding an opening date.

Currently the only city listed on the page is Canton, Ohio. Giordano's has a location in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

When asked if the company is still hoping to open a Madison location in the future, it did not immediately respond.

