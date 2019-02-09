Fromagination launches new cheese courses

Photo by Emma Mullins Photography/Fromagination Fromagination's cheese classes will give you tips on how to compose a show-stopping cheese plate.

Fromagination just launched a series of cheese courses held at the downtown artisan cheese shop, and classes are already selling out.

There are two series of courses with five classes each. The first series focuses on cheese pairings, and participants learn how to cut, pair and present different cheeses. The other series is based on cheese science and covers milk types used to make cheese, how it's aged, origins and more.

Shannon Berry, a cheesemonger who has been with Fromagination for two and a half years, is hosting the pairing series. Her culinary background lends well to helping class participants pick up on flavors, identify certain notes and understand how genetics and experiences influence taste. Berry hosted the first sold-out course on Feb. 5 and focused on pairings. In one pairing exercise, she had her 14 guests taste a salty potato chip and then take a swig of Wisco Pop. Berry says the class focused on French cheeses to go along with Fromagination's current "Paris in Bloom" theme for February. For the next sold-out class, Berry welcomes William Marx from Wm. Chocolate to Fromagination to help her discuss pairing cheese with chocolate. Berry says she might bring other special guests to the remaining pairing classes.

Jeff Peterson is another Fromagination cheesemonger who will be leading the cheese science courses. Peterson has made cheese professionally and will give guests overviews of Alpine cheeses, English cheeses, Spanish cheeses and more.

All classes last one hour, usually between 6:30 and 8 p.m. (instruction is from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m.) on Tuesday nights. All class participants will also recieve an in-shop 15 percent discount. The first three cheese pairing courses are sold out, but here is the 10-course lineup:

Cheese Pairing with Shannon Berry

Feb. 5: Cheese Pairings, SOLD OUT

Feb. 12: Cheese & Chocolate, SOLD OUT

March 5: Cheese with Wine & Beer, SOLD OUT

March 19: The Butcher Special

April 2: Cheesemonger’s Pride (Also featuring a graduation ceremony for five-course participants)

Cheese Science with Jeff Peterson

Feb. 19: Grand Tour (European and U.S. classics like Apls, Spain, England and Wisconsin)

Feb. 26: Fromage, please (Alpine cheese)

March 12: Queso, por favor (Spanish cheese)

March 26: God Save the Cheese (English cheese)

April 9: Becoming Dairyland (History of Wisconsin cheese)

Individual classes are $35 — if you since up for all five classes in a series, there is a slight discount of $150. Otherwise, this is the price breakdown when purchasing individual courses:

One class: $35

Two classes: $70

Three classes: $105

Four classes: $140

Five classes: $166.25

Six classes: $199.50

Seven classes: $232.75

Eight classes: $266

Nine classes: $299.25

10 classes: $315

Click here to sign up for a course. Berry says that if this round of courses is a success, Fromagination will likely offer more in the future.