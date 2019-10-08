Garver Feed Mill to host open house at the start of November

Courtesy of Surya Café Surya Cafe

Garver Feed Mill is set to host its first open house Nov. 1 to celebrate its opening and the 11 locally owned and operated businesses that are tenants of the property.

According to a release, Garver Feed Mill's goal is to spark economic growth in the neighborhood and region. Its tenants also aim to provide community access to sustainable and healthy food. Ian's Pizza, Calliope Ice Cream, Surya Cafe, Perennial Yoga, NessAlla Kombucha and Sitka Salmon Shares are among the businesses open in the revitalized building.

Ledger Coffee Roasters is opening Sunday and Kosa Wellness Spa & Retreat will also open prior to the event.

During the first day of the open house, guests will be able to try food from the tenants, get discounted services and products, go behind the scenes with owners of businesses and watch demonstrations. The first 200 registrants will also get a salmon filet from Sitka Salmon Shares.

There will also be a second day of the open house with guest speakers and a story gathering station.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this article said four businesses were going to open Nov. 1, but the businesses are open or will open prior to the event.