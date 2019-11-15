Former Willy Street BBQ restaurant owner launching GoFundMe to start new mobile venture

Paulius Musteiks Ribs from That BBQ Joint

Paulius Musteiks Ribs from That BBQ Joint

Clement Henriques, who opened the now-closed That BBQ Joint with his mother in October 2013, has launched a GoFundMe page to raise funds for a new mobile venture.

That BBQ Joint closed in February 2019 after five years in business.

"Sadly, the winter of 2018-19 proved to be the downfall of our small shop," Henriques wrote. "Often times, small businesses are literally living hand to mouth, and a couple few slow months can bring everything into perspective and it becomes decision time. We decided it was best to cut our losses and close."

Henriques says owning and running a brick and mortar restaurant comes with challenges, so the next step is going mobile. According to the fundraiser, he is hoping to raise money for a truck, cart or both if possible.

He says he has access to cooking space and equipment, but lacks the funding to get the business rolling.

"I would love the opportunity to get back to doing what I am deeply passionate about and to try and continue what I looked at as a family legacy," he wrote.

Henriques says he hopes to get the cart on the streets by next spring.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.