Forage Kitchen's third location opening in Monona

Forage Kitchen, which opened its first location on State Street in October 2015, is opening its third location in Monona's The Current Monday.
Forage Kitchen is known for its specialty salads, grain bowls and juice bar. The restaurant also has its own line of house-brewed kombucha.
Forage Kitchen has a grab-and-go concept using local ingredients sourced from organic farms and co-ops. In addition to the original location, Forage Kitchen is also located in Hilldale Shopping Center.
