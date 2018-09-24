Forage Kitchen opening second location on west side

Photo by Nicole Peaslee

Forage Kitchen, a Madison restaurant serving specialty salads, cold pressed juice and kombucha, is expanding to the west side with a second location at Hilldale.

According to a release, Forage Kitchen first opened in 2015 on State Street by University of Wisconsin–Madison alumni Henry Aschauer and Doug Hamaker. Forage Kitchen features seasonal ingredients from small, local and organic farms.

The two decided to expand Forage as a response to downtown customers' requests for a west side location. They chose Hilldale based on the diverse retailers and easily accessible, free parking.

In addition to creating salads, Forage Kitchen also creates grain-bowls, cold-pressed juices, açai bowls, smoothies and handcrafted kombucha.

The Hilldale Forage will have new menu items, a kids' menu, expanded dessert options and a small selection of local beer and wine.

The location plans to open sometime in late January or early February 2019.