Food Network names Dane County Regional Airport restaurant as one of best in U.S.

Mad Town Gastropub, an award-winning airport restaurant, received another top honor this week as The Food Network named the spot one of the best airport restaurants around the country.

Dane County Regional Airport's Mad Town Gastropub was listed among bigger airport restaurants in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City and Portland.

According to a release, James Beard award-winning local chef Tory Miller, of L'Etoile, Sujeo, Estrellón and Graze, helped create the original menu at both locations. Photo by Andrea Behling A sampling of three smaller plates at the Mad Town Gastropub.

"As a Madison local chef and owner of four restaurants, I want travelers to experience a true taste of Madison," Miller says in release. "This menu is filled with locally made and grown ingredients that I feel reflect our wonderfully creative community."

Mad Town Gastropub is part of the Madison Marketplace in the airport, which was renovated about two years ago.

"Dane County Regional Airport continues to be a high-quality airport, providing a convenient and affordable experience for both leisure and business travelers," airport director Kim Jones says. "We want to educate more people about the benefits of choosing to fly locally and strengthen our local businesses here in Dane County." Photo by Maija Inveiss An cherry hand pie made with Door County cherries.

Food Network travel writer Samantha Lande recommended the cheese curds, New Glarus Spotted Cow and the tomato ball soup as "a fun riff on matzo ball soup, with a tomato-based soup and a crispy risotto ball."

Mad Town Gastropub is open daily and located past security in the airport. The spot opens for first flight, and closes after last departure.