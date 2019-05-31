Food cart dining series returns this summer

Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.
The Let's Eat Out! Summer Dining Series is coming back for the ninth year starting June 10.
A group of local food carts first started working together in 2012 to create a more sustainable vending culture to give back to the Madison community.
For eight weeks, Monday through Thursday, different food cars will pop up at eight different spots. The dinners start at 5 p.m. and end around 7:30 p.m.
On Mondays, the carts are at Holy Cross Church; on Tuesdays at Midvale Boulevard at the Midvale Elementary school; on Wednesdays at both Jackson St. Plaza and Country Grove Park; and on Thursdays at Shorewood.
This year, Let's Eat Out! is partnering with Madison Parks and the Madison City Library to add Wild Rumpus Nights. On Mondays at Brittingham Park, Wednesdays at Haen Family Park and Thursdays at Reindahl Park, starting June 24, there will be activities for kids and food. The events will start later than the other dinners and end August 15.
Food carts participating are Curd Girl, The Ugly Apple Cafe, Jolly Frog, SoHo Gourmet Cusines, Buzzy's Lake House, Café Costa Rica, Haynes Kitchen, Kona Ice, Taqueria Sabor Queretano, Fast-N-Fresh, El Wiscorican, Jakarta Cafe, Lt's Aloha Wagon and Kakilima.
