Five Wisconsin breweries releasing 'Star Wars'-themed beers in honor of 'May the Fourth'

pxhere

In honor of May the Fourth, a day celebrating "Star Wars," five Wisconsin breweries are releasing four new beers Saturday.

May the Fourth, created as a pun of the classic quote from the movie "May the force be with you," is observed by fans of the franchise as the day to celebrate everything "Star Wars."

Tex Tubb's Taco Palace is hosting the "Star Wars Day Tap Takeover," where local breweries are revealing "Star Wars"-themed beers for the first time.

Working Draft Beer Co. is releasing Emperor Pulpatine, a dark (side) hazy IPA. Hop Haus Brewing Co. is releasing Lightsaber Lager, an American light lager. Lightsaber Lager features pilsner malt from Idaho and hops from Washington.

Vintage Brewing Co. created Revenge of the Pith, an oaked IPA with blood orange. The final beer, It's A Trap!(pist) is a collaboration between Milwaukee's Dead Bird Brewing and Lake Mills' Sunshine Brewing Co. The new brew is a Belgian trappist-style ale.

All four beers will be tapped Saturday at Tex Tubb's Taco Palace.