Five feel-good food events that give back

Courtesy of The Biergarten at Olbrich Park The Biergarten at Olbrich Park

Wednesday, May 29

Unwind, relax and give back with Yoga on Tap at Capital Brewery Bier Garten. All proceeds go to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation and your yoga flow will be accompanied by the soothing voice of Sam Ness. Show up for happy hour at 4 p.m. and unwind with $1 off taps and live music before the yoga class begins. Afterward, cool off with an annual or seasonal Capital Brewery ale. Bring your own yoga mat if you have one. Yoga from 6:30-8:30 p.m. $20 for yoga and ale. Click here for more information

Thursday, May 30

The first Bodega of the season kicks off this week at Breese Stevens Field. Now in its fourth season, the market is designed to support local businesses and vendors while facilitating community bonds. Enjoy eats from Madison’s favorite food carts, an interactive children’s area, beer and wine sales, live music and yard games for a fun-for-all-ages evening. 5-9 p.m. Free admission. Click here for more information

Saturday, June 1

Kick off Madison Forward FC's inaugural season with a game, delicious food and a good cause. Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin and Forward Madison are teaming up to host Let's Kick Hunger at Breese Stevens Field, a fundraiser to fight food insecurity. Choose from three packages and rest easy knowing a portion of each ticket will be donated to Second Harvest. The Hat Trick Package, $29, will get you a reserved grandstand seat, a sandwich, chips, a soft drink and an official supporters scarf. Gates open at 6 p.m., game begins at 7 p.m. Prices start at $20. Click here for more information

Sunday, June 2

Help area puppies and kitties find their forever homes while enjoying brews at Beat the Brewers Bags Tournament. The brewers from Tyranena Brewing Co. take over the Biergarten at Olbrich Park to battle you and yours in a bags tournament showdown. All team registration payments will be donated to the Dane County Humane Society. Win prizes (and bragging rights), and enjoy a variety of Tyranena taps during the festivities. Have a question about a beer? Ask a brewer! 12:30-5 p.m. $10. Click here for more information