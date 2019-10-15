Faircrest Bakery and Cafe to close retail location

Courtesy WTMJ-TV

Faircrest Bakery & Cafe announced on Facebook that it will be closing its retail location.

Faircrest, which opened in December 2018, replaced the Bruegger's Bagels on Mineral Point Road.

According to the post, the closure of the retail location will not impact future attendance at the Dane County Farmers' Market.

"We really appreciate all of those that supported us relentlessly this past year," the post says.