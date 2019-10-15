Faircrest Bakery and Cafe to close retail location

Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.
Gift subscriptions now available!Subscribe Now
Faircrest Bakery & Cafe announced on Facebook that it will be closing its retail location.
Faircrest, which opened in December 2018, replaced the Bruegger's Bagels on Mineral Point Road.
According to the post, the closure of the retail location will not impact future attendance at the Dane County Farmers' Market.
"We really appreciate all of those that supported us relentlessly this past year," the post says.
Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.
Gift subscriptions now available!Subscribe Now
After three years of being on the road, Grasshopper Goods is hopping into its own storefront in...Read More »
Sign up for e-newsletters to get the first taste of Madison Magazine's top stories and more!Read More »