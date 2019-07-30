Every food vendor at the 2019 CrossFit Games

Photo courtesy of Crescendo

The Alliant Energy Center will turn into a calorie-burning palace on Aug. 1-4 when the CrossFit Games commence. While competing athletes will need to replace the most calories as they give it their all to be crowned the "Fittest on Earth," spectators will also need to fuel up between watching competitions and participating in workouts and challenges of their own.

Many Madison-area purveyors will be serving food and drink during the games, including Crescendo Espresso Bar + Music Cafe, which is partnering with CrossFit for a second year to serve drinks from six locations across the Alliant Energy Center grounds. Falafel from Banzo, pizza by the slice from Ian's Pizza, paninis from Toast, poke and rice bowls from Umami Ramen & Dumpling Bar/Tavernakaya, and much more will be on offer during the games. Also don't miss the beer tent featuring draft and packaged beers plus spiked seltzers. Browse most of the vendor menus listed below.

FULL MENUS FOR 2019 CROSSFIT GAMES FOOD VENDORS

BANZO

1) Pick Your Filling:

The Banzo | 4 of our famous fried falafel balls

The Chick | marinated chicken tenderloin

The F-Bomb | 2 falafel balls + chicken

The Harvest | roasted market vegetables

2) Choose Your Base:

Pita Sandwich | white or whole wheat pita filled with hummus, chopped salad, and pickles | $13

Salads | bed of mixed greens with chopped salad, olives, and lemon agave dressing | $15

Quinoa Bowls | quinoa with fresh mixed greens and our famous homemade hummus | $15

3) Extras:

Add Chicken | $4

Add Falafel | $3

Add Veggies | $4

Add Feta | $2

4) Sides:

Hummus & pita | $5

Falafel | $5

chopped salad | $5

CRESCENDO MOBILE BAR ESPRESSO + COFFEE SERVICE

Mobile Bar (P1 Vending)

Cold Brew Coffee, 12-ounce | $6

Hot Drip Coffee, 12-ounce | $4

Sportea Citrus Iced Tea (naturally sugar and caffeine free), 12-ounce | $5

North Lot

Nitro Cold Press, cold-brewed coffee, kegged, served on nitrogen | $7

WOD Slayer, nitro cold press, heavy cream, MCT oil | $9

Hot Drip Coffee, 12-ounce | $4

Sportea Citrus Iced Tea (naturally sugar and caffeine free), 12-ounce | $6

TOAST

Turkey Panini | Honey smoked turkey, pesto, garlic mayo, provolon cheese, tomatoes, red onions, black olives and spinach | $13

Pollo Panini | Smoked chicken, pesto, garlic mayo, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and spinach | $13

Chicken Panini | Smoked chicken, barbecue sauce, red bell pepper mayo, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and red onions | $13

Italian Mixed Meat Panini | Pastrami, ham, garlic mayo, sriracha sauce, provolone cheese, tomatoes, black olives and green olives | $13

Club Panini | Ham, honey smoked turkey, spicy brown mustard, barbecue sauce, provolone cheese, tomatoes, red onions and spinach | $13

Bacon & Egg Panini | bacon, homemade omelette, garlic mayo, sriracha sauce, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, red inoins and spinach | $13

Veggie Panini | Provolone and mozzarella cheeses, pesto, garlic mayo, red bell pepper mayo, tomatoes, red onions, black olives, green olives and spinach | $12

Grill Cheese Panini | Cheddar cheese and butter on a French roll | $8

Chicken & Rice Bowl | charbroiled chicken, jasmine rice and green onions (ask to add teriyaki sauce) | $15

Summer Strawberry Salad | Spring mix, fress stawberries, pecans and walnuts, feta cheese and raspberry vinaigrette dressing | $12 (add chicken for an extra $3)

Greek Salad | Mixed romaine lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, black olives, cucumber and dill mayo dressing | $12 (add chicken for an extra $3)



UMAMI RAMEN & DUMPLING BAR/TAVERNAKAYA

Rice Bowls (choice of white rice or quinoa brown rice and includes broccoli, pickled cucumbers, sweet soy garlic sauce)

Korean BBQ Beef | $15

Spicy Korean BBQ Beef | $16

Chicken | $14

Spicy Chicken | $15

Tofu | $14

Spicy Tofu | $15

All spicy rice bowls include kimchi, spicy scallion salsa and spicy mayo

Poke Bowls (Choice of white rice, quinoa brown rice, mixed greens and includes edamame, pickled cucumbers, seaweed salad, crispy wonton stirps, crispy shallots, poke sauce, eel sauce and wasabi aioli)

Tuna | $15

Spicy Tuna | $16

Salmon | $15

Spicy Salmon | $16

California | $14

Spicy California | $15

Tofu | $14

Spicy Tofu | $15

Thai Iced Tea | $6

IAN'S PIZZA

Macho Nacho | Chipotle Creme, Pepper Jack, House-made Chorizo, Pico de Gallo, Cheddar, Tortilla Strips & Salsa Verde

Mac & Cheese | Creme, Mozzarella, Mac Noodles, & Cheddar

All the Veg | Vegan Mozzarella, Cacciatore Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Artichokes & Black Olives (Vegan option, no dairy)

Chicken Penne Alfredo | Alfredo, Mozzarella, Penne Noodles, Asiago & Grilled Chicken

Slices | $9

Bottled Water | $4

JUST COFFEE CO-OP

Cold Drinks

Iced Latte | $7

Iced Caramel Macchiato | $7

Iced Mocha | $7

Iced Chai Latte | $7

Hot Drinks

Brewed Coffee | $3 small, $4 regular

Latte | $6 small, $7 regular

Caramel Macchiato | $6 small, $7 regular

Mocha | $6 small, $7 regular

Hot Choclate | $4 small, $5 regular

Chai Latte | $6 small, $7 regular

Flavor shots: Vanilla, Sugar-free vanilla, caramel, hazelnut, raspberry

Almond or soy milk available

SUPER BOWLS

Warrior Bowl | Sambazon açaí, gluten-free granola and banana with maca, mulberries, chia seeds, almond butter | $17

Berry Bowl | Sambazon açaí, granola and banana with blueberries, goji berries, mulberries, honey drizzle | $14

Super Bowl | Sambazon açaí, granola and banana with hemp hearts, cacao nibs, coconut, honey drizzle | $14

Classic Bowl | Sambazon açaí, granola and banana, honey drizzle | $10

Add ons:

Gluten-free granola | $2

Almond butter | $2

Peanut butter | $1

INFERNO SUBS

Sandwiches 12-inch ($13) and 6-inch ($9)

Spicy Italian Club | Salami, pepperoni, capicola, ham, mozzarella, shredded lettuce, red-ripe tomatoes, red onion and red wine vinaigrette dressing

Triple Club | Sliced roast beef, oven-roasted turkey breast, ham, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, red-ripe tomato, red onion and ranch dressing

Southwest Chicken with Bacon | Tender roasted chicken strips, ancho chipotle dressing, smokey bacon, topped with read cheddar cheese and shredded lettuce

BBQ Chicken | Tender roasted chicke nstrips, bacon and sauteed onions, combined with the ultimate in barbecue sauces topped with real cheddar cheese

The Rancher | Sliced over-roasted turkey breast, Swiss cheese, shredded lettuce, red-ripe tomato, red onion and cool ranch dressing

Classic Turkey | Sliced oven-roasted turkey breast, shredded lettuce, red-ripe tomato and mayonnaise

Roast Beef 'n Cheddar | Sliced roast beef, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, red-ripe tomato, mayoonnaise and mustard

Hot Ham 'n Cheese | Honey-cured ham, choice of cheese, lettuce, red-ripe tomato and mayonaise

The Veggie | Choose from three cheeses, shredded lettuce, red-ripe tomato, red inions, pickles, banana peppers, jalapeños and a variety of sauces

Specialty Sub: Prime Rib Cheeseteak | A double portion of thinly sliced, tender prime rib piled high with melted Swiss cheese sauteed onions and mayonnaise | 12-inch ($15) and 6-inch ($11)

Choose white bread or flatbread with any sub

Nachos with cheese | $7

Smoothies (strawberry or mango) | $8

Jumbo Soft Pretzel | $7

JUST VEGGIEZ and JD'S

JD's

Gyro | Lamb or chicken, onion, lettuce, tomatoes, tzatziki sauce and feta cheese on pita bread | $12

Gyro Salad | Lamb or chicken, romaine lettuce mix onion, tomatoes, cucumber, green olives, feta cheese and Greek yogurt dressing | $12

Taco Bowl | Seasoned ground turkey or chicken, cilantro lime rice, black beans, pico, avocado, corn, cheddar cheese, lime, cilantro | $12

Ice Cold Lemonade | Blue raspberry, strawberry, orange, lime Grape, mango, cherry or mixed | $6

Just Veggiez

Vegan Chicago-style Hot Dog | Tomatoes, onions, relish, Sport peppers and celery salt | $8

Avocado Wrap | Lettuc, pico de gallo, Pepper Jack cheese, avocado and roasted red pepper sauce | $12

Vegan Gyro Sandwich | Housemade Sietan gyro meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and tzatziki sauce on a pita bread | $12

Thai Wrap | Thai veggiez, lettuce, chow mein noodles, tomatoes, pea pds and curry sauce | $12

Vegan BBQ Sandwich | Slow-roasted housemade Seitan, marinated in barbecue sauce and topped with housemade vagn slaw on a bun | $12

Buffalo Cauliflower Wrap | Lettuce, tomatoes, Buffalo cauliflower, pepperes, onions and blue cheese sauce | $12

Vegan Avocado Burger | Beyond Meat Burger, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, onions and chees on a pretzel bun | $14

TRACK SHACK BBQ

Texas Tater | Huge baked potato with butter, sour cream, shredded cheese and smothered with our delicious smoked beef brisket | $13

Sconnie Tater | Huge baked potato with butter, sour cream, shredded cheese and smothered with our delicious smoked pulled pork | $13

Smoked Beef Brisket Sandwich | Award-winning chopped smoked beef brisket sandwich served with wheatberry salad on the side | $13

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich | Delicious smoked pulled pork sandwich served with wheatberry salad on the side | $13

BOBICK CONCESSIONS

100% All-Beef Corn Dogs

6-inch | $6

12-inch | $9

Foot-Long Hot Dog w/ Grilled Onions

12-inch | $9

Real-Fruit Smoothies

Strawberry or strawberry/banana,16-ounce | $8

ROSIE JO

Paleo Roasted Banana Pancakes with Breakfast Sausage | With 100% Pure Maple Syrup and Butter | $13

Protein Bowl | Yogurt, Vanilla Protein, Collagen, Bananas, Strawberries, Granola | $12

Paleo Blueberry Scone | $4

Grass-Fed Beef Burger | 8-ounce with chips & all the fixings | $16 (double meat add $10)

Buffalo Shredded Chicken | Over Jasmine Rice or a Baked Sweet Potato | $14 (double meat add $6) Brined and Smoked Pork Tenderloin | 8-ounce | $12

Plain Baked Sweet Potato | $8

Vegan Protein Balls | Pecan Blueberry or Pistachio Cherry | $5

Add-ons

Wholly Guacamole to Anything | $2.5

Bacon Marmalade to Anything | $3

2 each Scrambled Eggs | $4

Water | $4

16-ounce BCAA drink Strawberry Lemonade | $4

CENTERPLATE CONCESSIONS

BBQ Chicken & Couscous Bowl | Blend of red and brown rice with quinoa and couscous, roasted corn and black beans, peppers, carrots, tomatoes, peas and sweet potatoes topped with fire-roasted barbecue chicken | $13.00

Grilled Grass-Fed Beef Burger with Wisconsin Cheese | Gourmet hamburger bun, crisp leaf lettuce, beefsteak tomato $12.00

Chipotle Steak Churrasco Kabobs | With red quinoa, jasmine rice, red peppers and poblano peppers and corn with fresh tomatillo salsa | $14.00

Chopped Kale Power Bowl with Lemon Tahini | Garden-fresh kale, sweet potato, roasted pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries, almonds, marinated garbanzo beans, grape tomatoes and pickled red onions (comes with lemon Tahini dressing) | $11.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries | $8.00

FREEDOM FOODS

Breakfast

Homemade Cake Donuts | Served plain or topped with cinnamon and sugar, regular sugar, powdered augar, glaze or chocolate icing | $2.50 each or three for $6

Breakfast Sandwich | Thin-sliced honey ham, ggg and American cheese served between two slices of buttery, grilled sourdough | $7

Sandwiches

1/3-pound Cheeseburger | $8

1/3-pound Bacon Cheeseburger | $10

2/3-pound Double Cheeseburger | $12

2/3-pound Double Bacon Cheeseburger | $14

Wisconsin Beer Bratwurst | $7

Breaded Chicken Sandwich | $8

Grilled Chicken Sandwich (served with Lettuce & Tomato) | $9

Grilled Chicken Club (Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon & Cheese) | $10

Chicken Tenders | $7

Chicken Tender Basket | $10

Sides

Spiral’s Gourmet Butterfly Fries

-Plain with Sea Salt | $8

-Choice of 1 or 2 Toppings | $9

-Choice of 3,4 or 5 Toppings | $10

Topping Choices: Cheese, Chili, Bacon, Parmesan or Sour Cream

Regular French Fries | $4

Cheese Fries | $5

Chili Cheese or Cheddar Bacon Fries | $6

Garlic Parmesan Fries | $6

Beer Battered Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Curds | $7

Drinks

Bottled Water | $4

Coffee | $3

Orange Juice | $4

Milk | $3

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea (16-ounce) | $5

CHOCOLATE SHOPPE ICE CREAM CO.

Amy Stocklein Bears on the Moon sundae

(Menu unavailable)

Unconfirmed vendors: Pickle Jar, AFJ, Ranch Hand and Rocky Rococo's Pizzeria