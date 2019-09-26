EatStreet looking to pay one individual $1,000 to eat cheese curds

PHOTOS: 12 places for cheese curds in Madison by Samantha Egelhoff Graze's cheese curds feature curds from Hook's Cheese Co. The curds are battered in vodka and served with house-made ranch dressing. [ + - ] Nicole Peaslee The puffs over at Middleton's Longtable Beer Cafe might as well be curds, with Wisconsin's own Montchevre Goat Cheese baked inside a sage-leavened fluffy puff pastry. [ + - ] Carr Valley Cheese The cheddar curds at Carr Valley Cheese are delicious not just because the cheddar is heavenly, but also because Carr Valley offers its own batter mix if you'd like to fry 'em up yourself. [ + - ] Chris Hynes Photography A batter made from Surly Helles Lager and Carr Valley Cheese combine in Craftsman Table & Tap's cheese curds. [ + - ] Chris Hynes Photography Coopers Curds from The Coopers Tavern features a Pabst Blue-Ribbon batter and house-made ranch. [ + - ] Many local farmers offer fresh squeaky good cheese at farmers' markets around town. These fun-flavored curds are from Farmer Johns' Cheese! [ + - ] Chris Hynes Photography Just look at that cheese pull! Avenue Club and the Bubble Up Bar's beer-battered cheese curds are the restaurant's number one seller. [ + - ] Chris Hynes Photography Steenbock's on Orchard elevates cheese curds with its beer-battered cheese curds with creamed bacon, apple mostarda and fried sage. [ + - ] by Sharon Varnony Classic fried Wisconsin cheese curds from Curd Girl food cart [ + - ] Chris Hynes Photography DLUX seasons its cheese curds traditionally with cracked black pepper and sea salt, but then adds a buttermilk-dill dipping sauce on the side. [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Buck & Honey's Facebook page Buck and Honey's in Sun Prairie uses Sassy Cow Creamery cheese curds in its "Sassy Curds." [ + - ] Chris Hynes Photography Cheese curds and brunch, what a perfect combination. Brunch Club makes cheese curds using Sassy Cow cheese and New Glarus Spotted Cow. [ + - ] EatStreet, a Madison-based company, is looking for one person to become the Curd Nerd, a new position devoted to eating cheese curds.

EatStreet, a Madison-based company, is looking for one person to become the Curd Nerd, a new position devoted to eating cheese curds.

According to a release, EatStreet is celebrating American Cheese Month in October with a curd campaign. The individual who is hired will tour Wisconsin for two weeks starting on National Cheese Curd Day on Oct. 15.

The person would be the face of the curd campaign and would be paid up to $12.50 per hour up to $1,000 for two weeks. EatStreet would cover all expenses and the person could "eat all the cheese curds you can handle."

The release said EatStreet is looking for someone with a big personality, passion for storytelling, a Wisconsin resident and able to travel Oct. 15-29.

“This arguably is the most important position we’ve hired for. As our curd consultant you have to be on your game. You mean something to the people, to the state,” said Matt Howard, EatStreet CEO and co-founder. “This is your time to shine — perhaps from curd grease — but that’s OK.”

The application window closes Wednesday, Oct. 2. The company will announce its new hire at The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. on East Doty Street on Oct. 15 at 12 p.m. during a press conference.

To learn more about the position, click here.