EatStreet looking to pay one individual $1,000 to eat cheese curds

EatStreet, a Madison-based company, is looking for one person to become the Curd Nerd, a new position devoted to eating cheese curds.
According to a release, EatStreet is celebrating American Cheese Month in October with a curd campaign. The individual who is hired will tour Wisconsin for two weeks starting on National Cheese Curd Day on Oct. 15.
The person would be the face of the curd campaign and would be paid up to $12.50 per hour up to $1,000 for two weeks. EatStreet would cover all expenses and the person could "eat all the cheese curds you can handle."
The release said EatStreet is looking for someone with a big personality, passion for storytelling, a Wisconsin resident and able to travel Oct. 15-29.
“This arguably is the most important position we’ve hired for. As our curd consultant you have to be on your game. You mean something to the people, to the state,” said Matt Howard, EatStreet CEO and co-founder. “This is your time to shine — perhaps from curd grease — but that’s OK.”
The application window closes Wednesday, Oct. 2. The company will announce its new hire at The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. on East Doty Street on Oct. 15 at 12 p.m. during a press conference.
To learn more about the position, click here.
