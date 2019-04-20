Delafield's I.d. restaurant is worth the drive

Photos: I.d. in Delafield Maija Inveiss Wood-grilled Spanish octopus with potato sauce, chorizo tapenade, pimento and cilantro parsley emulsion [ + - ] Courtesy of I.d. Chef Joe Heppe [ + - ] Maija Inveiss Japanese milk bread [ + - ] Courtesy of I.d. An interior look at I.d. [ + - ] Maija Inveiss Bolognese with saffron herb pappardelle pasta and a three-meat ragu [ + - ] Courtesy of I.d. I.d. is connected to the Delafield Hotel. [ + - ] Maija Inveiss Sweet potato gnocchi with local mushrooms, cheese fondue and black garlic breadcrumbs [ + - ] Maija Inveiss I.d. has an open kitchen so guests can watch the chefs work. [ + - ] Courtesy of I.d. There is frequently live music at I.d. [ + - ] Maija Inveiss There are frequently cocktail specials that are not normally listed on the menu. [ + - ] Maija Inveiss There are nightly small plate specials like this pork belly served with a romanesco sauce, green onions and blanched almonds. [ + - ] Maija Inveiss I.d. is connected to the Delafield Hotel, which features a snug lobby. [ + - ] Maija Inveiss A look inside one of the rooms at the Delafield Hotel [ + - ]

I.d., just an hour's drive from Madison, in Delafield is merging culinary flavors from around the world with Wisconsin-grown products.

For the past two years, Joe Heppe, a former chef at The Edgewater in Madison, has led the kitchen as executive chef at I.d. Before deciding to move back to Wisconsin, Heppe, who is originally from the Delafield area, worked for numerous kitchens in Chicago that had differing culinary styles.

At I.d., Heppe says he follows the restaurant’s “randomly inspired” tagline by using different culinary inspirations to create an innovative menu.

“For my menus I try to approach different cuisines and have them represented on the menu,” Heppe says.

On I.d.’s menu, Heppe mainly fuses Spanish, Latin, Indian and French flavors. Current selections include Spanish octopus, sweet potato gnocchi, kohlrabi kimchi cakes and mushroom and brie flatbread.

Throughout the year, Heppe will change the menu and feature different products based on what’s available seasonally and in the local area.

“The chef job for me is not only trying to have a great kitchen for the staff that works there, to have a creative menu for the guests, but also I like that third piece is working with the farmers and trying to utilize not the most popular cuts,” Heppe says.

The lamb ribs from Pinn Oak Ridge Farms have undergone three iterations on the menu and have become a sort-of mainstay at the restaurant. The current rendition is served with a huckleberry barbecue sauce, crispy rice cakes and vadouvan carrots.

I.d. also serves brunch on a weekly basis, hosts various food events throughout the year and has an expansive wine list.

Every quarter, Heppe says, I.d. hosts a pop-up meal and does a complete menu flip for one night only. Since introducing the pop-up dinners, Heppe has experimented with themes like Spanish tapas and supper club. On May 28, I.d. is hosting a French bistro restaurant flip. This summer, he’s expecting a barbecue-themed pop-up and an Indian cuisine flip in the fall.

Heppe says it’s a great way for the chefs to explore their creative abilities and attack different focuses of cuisine.

If you're looking to get out of Madison for the night, I.d. serves as an easy destination and it also is connected to The Delafield Hotel for a mini getaway.

“Try something different,” Heppe says. “On a nice summer day, Delafield’s kind of a cool little town and it’s not bad to pair it up with a Lapham Peak hike and then come into I.d. for dinner.”