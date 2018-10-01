Crescendo's new Hilldale space introduces upscale vibe

Crescendo Espresso Bar opens Oct. 1 at Hilldale Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Maija Inveiss [ + - ]

As the leaves begin to change and sweater weather is in the air, Crescendo Espresso Bar opened its new cozy-yet-upscale second location at Hilldale Shopping Center Monday morning.

Paul and Cait Sirianni opened the first Crescendo location on Monroe Street in March 2013. The shop is known for its specialty coffee using Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co.'s beans, bakery items and toasts.

Cait Sirianni says the new location will offer the same menu as Monroe Street. She says for the most part, everything is going to be the same, but with a different vibe.

“The space feels really fancy, but it’s the same heart behind it that’s on Monroe Street,” Cait Sirianni says.

Hilldale's Crescendo is a bright space with hanging light bulbs filling the room. There are wood accents throughout the room, with crisp, clean white and black walls. Almost every table has a simple, green plant to liven up the shop. But the standout is a gorgeous fireplace with decorative tile and cozy brown seats, perfect for studying or reading a good book.

The wood accents and the fireplace are a nod to the community created at the Monroe Street location, Cait Sirianni says.

For the Siriannis, one of the most important things is making the coffee scene more approachable for its customers.

"I think it’s important that people don’t feel intimidated when they come in to order something and they see a bunch of weird stuff on the menu like macchiato, cortado," Cait Sirianni says. “We really just want people to feel comfortable to ask and not get shade.”

The new space will not have music to accommodate more seating space. Cait Sirianni also says there is music frequently on the plaza, so customers will still be able to get their fill of music when visiting in the warmer months.

In the future, the shop will also have a walk-up window where customers can sit outside and enjoy a cup of coffee.

"We just feel like it’s great to let people know [about specialty coffee] because it just helps us as business owners," Cait Sirianni says. "It helps our coffee community if people know more about the things that they’re ordering and feel empowered to order some different things or learn more about the coffee.”

The Hilldale Crescendo Espresso Bar location is next to Kate Spade, across from Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics.