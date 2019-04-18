Colectivo to introduce new food and drink menus across all locations

Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.
Colectivo Coffee, which has three locations in Madison, is unveiling a new food and drink menu Monday at all locations.
According to a release, the menu will feature more global flavors while offering new items with a focus on plant-based and protein-rich items. The most notable changes will be on its food menu. Some of the new offerings will be a vegan harissa roasted cauliflower bahn mi, a vegan and gluten-free sesame sweet potato bowl, a vegan edamame hummus wrap and a vegan and gluten-free chia power bowl.
The daily quiches will be replaced with frittata bowls and mixed greens. Some longtime favorites, such as baked oatmeal and breakfast burritos, will still be a part of the menu.
"We are continuing to offer many of our classic and comfort food favorites while widening our menu to be more inclusive of diverse diets and trends,” says Scott Schwebel, vice president of brand, marketing and retail.
The drink menu will have some new drinks, as well. The primary focus is on new tea-forward drinks, such as the bloom latte, matcha lemon frappe and coconut anthology iced tea.
The new menus start Monday at all locations.
