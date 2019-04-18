Colectivo to introduce new food and drink menus across all locations

A look at Colectivo Coffee's new menu Courtesy of Colectivo Colectivo Coffee's new menu starts April 22 with more globally inspired dishes and plant-based offerings. [ + - ] Courtesy of Colectivo Cauliflower Bahn Mi with harissa roasted cauliflower, slaw, cucumber, pickled pepper and herb aioli. [ + - ] Courtesy of Colectivo The Chia Power bowl has coconut milk chia pudding, granola, dried cranberries, sliced almonds, fresh blueberries and maple syrup. [ + - ] Courtesy of Colectivo Every day there will be a daily frittata offering. [ + - ] Courtesy of Colectivo Sesame Sweet Potato Bowl with quinoa, kale, Brussels sprouts, edamame, pumpkin seeds and golden raisins. [ + - ] Courtesy of Colectivo [ + - ]

Colectivo Coffee, which has three locations in Madison, is unveiling a new food and drink menu Monday at all locations.

According to a release, the menu will feature more global flavors while offering new items with a focus on plant-based and protein-rich items. The most notable changes will be on its food menu. Some of the new offerings will be a vegan harissa roasted cauliflower bahn mi, a vegan and gluten-free sesame sweet potato bowl, a vegan edamame hummus wrap and a vegan and gluten-free chia power bowl.

The daily quiches will be replaced with frittata bowls and mixed greens. Some longtime favorites, such as baked oatmeal and breakfast burritos, will still be a part of the menu.

"We are continuing to offer many of our classic and comfort food favorites while widening our menu to be more inclusive of diverse diets and trends,” says Scott Schwebel, vice president of brand, marketing and retail.

The drink menu will have some new drinks, as well. The primary focus is on new tea-forward drinks, such as the bloom latte, matcha lemon frappe and coconut anthology iced tea.

The new menus start Monday at all locations.