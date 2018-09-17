Chefs team up to host benefit dinner, plus other food events this week

Archive photos Local chefs (left to right) Tory Miller, executive chef and owner of L'Etoile, Graze, Sujeo and Estrellón; Kristine Miller of the now-close Dough Baby Bakery; Itaru Nagano, chef de cuisine of L'Etoile; Sean Pharr, executive chef and co-owner Mint Mark; and Elizabeth Dahl, pastry chef of L’Etoile, will host a fundraising dinner for Promega's executive chef, whose wife was diagnosed with cancer.

Tuesday, Sept. 18

Learn about the history of maple syrup production (and maybe get a free sample!) at History Sandwiched In: Maple Syruping in Wisconsin, an educational event held at the Wisconsin Historical Museum and put on by the Wisconsin Historical Society and Aldo Leopold Center. The story starts long before Wisconsin became a state when Native Americans harvested sap of Maple trees. This created the foundation for Wisconsin to be one of the top maple syrup producers in the country. Learn more at the Tuesday event. $3 suggested donation, 12:15 p.m., click here for more info

Thursday, Sept. 20

Come out to the second annual Fall Beer Taste­ — Downtown Sun Prairie’s Oktoberfest on Cannery Square in Sun Prairie. Last year, participants sampled different fall beers and ciders including a vanilla pumpkin-flavored beer and hard cider made from dessert apples. $30 individual tickets, $10 designated driver tickets, 4:30-7 p.m. click here for more info

Saturday, Sept. 22

Two Verona-based nonprofits, The Farley Center and Healthy Food for All, join forces to host a Food Recovery Dinner, creating dishes using excess food ingredients. Each course of the outdoor meal at The Farley Center will be accompanied by the story of how the food served that night was recovered from being wasted. The motto for the evening is “feed people first, compost later.” The dinner features guest chefs Laurel Burleson, operator of the Ugly Apple food cart, and Thony Clarke of Cafe Costa Rica food cart. $50, 5-7:30 p.m. click here for more info

Sunday, Sept. 23

Celebrate the first night of Sukkot at An Evening With the Stars, hosted by Adamah Neighborhood Table, the University of Wisconsin Hillel Foundation and Lakefront Brewery. Served on the rooftop of Hillel, the five-course meal includes pumpkin soup, coffee-crusted rib-eye and matcha almond teacake. $65, 6-9 p.m. click here for more info

On Sunday, the Rape Crisis Center hosts its 23rd annual fundraising event, Java Jive. Have brunch, which is catered by Gooseberry On The Square, and a cup of coffee provided by several Madison coffee shops including Ancora, Barriques, Colectivo Coffee and Java Cat. Enjoy music by Piano Fondue dueling pianos, a silent auction and raffle drawing with prizes donated by local businesses. Proceeds benefit the Rape Crisis Center, which provides free services for women, men and children affected by sexual assault. $40 in advanced, $45 at the door, $20 children ages 6-12, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Brink Lounge, click here for more info

A handful of Madison's most notable chefs are teaming up to help out one of their own. Tory Miller, Itaru Nagano and Elizabeth Dahl of L’Etoile, Sean Pharr of Mint Mark and Kristine Miller of the now-closed Dough Baby Bakery will prepare a seven-course fundraising dinner to benefit the family of Promega’s executive chef Nate Herndon, whose wife was diagnosed with cancer. The Herndon Family Fundraiser description reads, “Nate and his family have been important lifelong friends to Madison’s restaurant industry, so when his wife Jen was diagnosed with metastatic melanoma, we do what restaurant folk always do in turbulent times – cook good food.” The seven-course meal with include truffled ricotta gnocchi by Pharr, a Carlyle beef dish by L'Etoile chef de cuisine Nagano and more. $135, $75 optional wine pairing, 5-8 p.m. click here for more info