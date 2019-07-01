Celebrate the Fourth with these all-American food events

Photo courtesy of Monona Community Festival The Monona Community Festival brings in dozens of local food trucks including Slide.

Wednesday, July 3

The popular Concerts on the Square series returns this week to the King Street corner of the Capitol Square. Guests start laying down blankets at 3 p.m. with a showtime of 7 p.m. every Wednesday through the end of July for live music by the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra. This week's program features patriotic works by Gershwin, Mancini, Lowden, Sousa, Tchaikovsky and Beckel, led by guest conductor, Peter Rubardt.

Pack a quaint picnic dinner and a blanket as your table, or indulge in a seasonally inspired three-course menu from Graze. Reserve your spot on Graze's patio for $25 by calling (608) 251-2700. The menu — like the musical program — will change each week and can be paired with a specially selected wine. 6:30-8:00 p.m. $55 for three-course menu. Concerts on the Square is free and open to the public. Click here for more information about Graze's three-course dinner, and here for more information on Concerts on the Square.

Wednesday-Thursday, July 3-4

What's July 4 without food, fireworks and friends? The 2019 Monona Festival celebrates Independence Day with a myriad of food carts, contests, live music and, yes, fireworks. Beer shorties for $1 are offered Wednesday during happy hour from 4-6 p.m., and the food tent will serve American classics like hot dogs, brats and burgers. A selection of Madison's favorite food carts will be in available, too. Munch on Curd Girl fried cheese curds, paninis from Toast or a pulled pork sandwich from Fast N Fresh. 3:00 p.m. to midnight on July 3 and 8:00 a.m. to midnight on July 4. Free admission. Click here for more information.

Thursday, July 4

Octopi Brewing is tapping its latest Untitled Art beer, Rocket Popsicle Sour. Reminiscent of the ice cream truck favorite, this brew blends the red, white and blue flavors with a kettle sour beer just in time for July 4. The brewery, in Waunakee, will serve brats, hot dogs and popsicles to pair with this blue brew (yes, the beer is blue!) 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Free admission. Click here for more information.

If blue beer isn't enough for you, try the American AF slushie from Karben4 Brewing. Made with fresh watermelon, America AF Watermelon Berliner Kolsch and simple syrup with a mint garnish. The drink will be offered all-day long to compliment any Fourth of July plans. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Free admission. Click here for more information.