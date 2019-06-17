Celebrate summer's arrival with food festivals around town

Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.
Gift subscriptions now available!Subscribe Now
Thursday, June 20
The Wise Restaurant & Bar on Monroe Street is hosting a Pride Happy Hour to celebrate pride month and raise money for a good cause. A portion of your beer, wine or cocktail cost will benefit OutReach LGBT Community Center, an organization that serves the LGBTQ community of the greater Madison area. Non-alcoholic drinks will also be available. 4-7 p.m. Free admission. Click here for more information
Friday, June 21
High Noon Saloon’s annual Summer Solstice Celebration is back for its second year. Promising “beautiful vibrations of sound, dance and love,” the festival takes place on the longest day of the year, spilling well into the evening. Presented by Stardust Experiment and High Noon Saloon, get ready for music, poetry, live painting, hula hooping and, of course, great food. Grab a fresh crêpe from chef Elizabeth Crawford and pair it with Nesalla Kombucha’s new CBD-infused kombucha. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. $7 tickets. Click here for more information
Saturday, June 22
Celebrate unity and community at the second annual Juneteenth Soul Food Brunch. Enjoy catering by Kipp’s Kitchen in the Brassworks building at 214 Waubesa St. This food-focused event is a block-party-meets-community-forum affair. The east side celebration of African American culture will conclude with a presentation of Community Leader Awards from the Goodman Community Center. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $8 for adults, $15 for families. Click here for more information
Saturday, June 22
FEED Kitchens and Preserve host FEED Kitchens Food Fest, an open-air market running all day at Yahara Bay Distillers benefiting FEED Kitchens. Yahara Bay Distillers will roll out samples of Aronia Berry, The Cider Farm and 3rd Gear Old Fashioned products for attendees to try. Many of the vendors are partners with FEED Kitchens, including Pudgey’s, Tart Baked Goods and Madame Chu Delicacies. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Click here for more information
Sunday, June 23
Casetta and Mint Mark are partnering to kick off summer with Tommy and Sean’s Big BBQ. Gather at Casetta Kitchen and Counter on West Washington Street for meats, sides, drinks and pies. No reservations needed, just come hungry and bring a friend to help you devour a platter for two, composed of four meats, three sides and a dessert. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $50 for a two-person platter. Click here for more information
Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.
Gift subscriptions now available!Subscribe Now
For 125 years, the University Book Store has been a staple on the University of Wisconsin–Madison...Read More »
Sign up for e-newsletters to get the first taste of Madison Magazine's top stories and more!Read More »