Celebrate summer's arrival with food festivals around town

Photo courtesy of Liz Dueland and Preserve Festival Madame Chu Delicacies, a vendor at last year's FEED Kitchens Food Fest, sells homemade pastes and sauces made with traditional Southeast Asian cooking techniques and ingredients.

Thursday, June 20

The Wise Restaurant & Bar on Monroe Street is hosting a Pride Happy Hour to celebrate pride month and raise money for a good cause. A portion of your beer, wine or cocktail cost will benefit OutReach LGBT Community Center, an organization that serves the LGBTQ community of the greater Madison area. Non-alcoholic drinks will also be available. 4-7 p.m. Free admission. Click here for more information

Friday, June 21

High Noon Saloon’s annual Summer Solstice Celebration is back for its second year. Promising “beautiful vibrations of sound, dance and love,” the festival takes place on the longest day of the year, spilling well into the evening. Presented by Stardust Experiment and High Noon Saloon, get ready for music, poetry, live painting, hula hooping and, of course, great food. Grab a fresh crêpe from chef Elizabeth Crawford and pair it with Nesalla Kombucha’s new CBD-infused kombucha. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. $7 tickets. Click here for more information

Saturday, June 22

Celebrate unity and community at the second annual Juneteenth Soul Food Brunch. Enjoy catering by Kipp’s Kitchen in the Brassworks building at 214 Waubesa St. This food-focused event is a block-party-meets-community-forum affair. The east side celebration of African American culture will conclude with a presentation of Community Leader Awards from the Goodman Community Center. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $8 for adults, $15 for families. Click here for more information

Saturday, June 22

FEED Kitchens and Preserve host FEED Kitchens Food Fest, an open-air market running all day at Yahara Bay Distillers benefiting FEED Kitchens. Yahara Bay Distillers will roll out samples of Aronia Berry, The Cider Farm and 3rd Gear Old Fashioned products for attendees to try. Many of the vendors are partners with FEED Kitchens, including Pudgey’s, Tart Baked Goods and Madame Chu Delicacies. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Click here for more information