Cambridge coffee shop to close at end of year due to building ownership refusing to renew lease

Madison Magazine Kindfolk Coffee Co. owner Chris Castrova (pictured left)

Kindfolk Coffee Co., a coffee shop in Cambridge's Galleria 214 building, announced on Facebook it will be closing its doors Dec. 29.

According to the post, Kindfolk "would love nothing more than to stay in this community and continue serving you." The post said its building's owners are refusing to renew the coffee shop's lease.

Owners of Kindfolk are asking the community to advocate for them by contacting the building owners or Galleria 214.

"We appreciate your support," the post said. "Thank you for the opportunity to serve you and for helping us create a thriving, successful business."

