Cambridge coffee shop to close at end of year due to building ownership refusing to renew lease

Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.
Gift subscriptions now available!Subscribe Now
Kindfolk Coffee Co., a coffee shop in Cambridge's Galleria 214 building, announced on Facebook it will be closing its doors Dec. 29.
According to the post, Kindfolk "would love nothing more than to stay in this community and continue serving you." The post said its building's owners are refusing to renew the coffee shop's lease.
Owners of Kindfolk are asking the community to advocate for them by contacting the building owners or Galleria 214.
"We appreciate your support," the post said. "Thank you for the opportunity to serve you and for helping us create a thriving, successful business."
Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.
Gift subscriptions now available!Subscribe Now
When Bloom Bindery (formerly Bloom Bake Shop) in Middleton closed at the end of last year, The...Read More »
Sign up for e-newsletters to get the first taste of Madison Magazine's top stories and more!Read More »