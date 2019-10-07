Calling all craft connoisseurs: 5 beverage events in Madison this week

Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.
Tuesday, October 8
Satisfy your cravings early in the week, and sign up for Fall Bingo Tour with Madison Craft Beverage Producers. Pick up a bingo card at a participating venue, and start marking off boxes! After checking off their first box, players will receive a $1 discount on house-made beverages purchased as part of playing the game. Get a horizontal, vertical or diagonal bingo for the chance to win a gift card from one of the participating venues, or fill up the entire card for a souvenir glass from the beverage producer of your choice and receive 10 entries into a gift card drawing. Participating beverage producers include Bos Meadery, Ale Asylum and State Line Distillery. Noon-11 p.m. Click here for more information.
Thursday, October 10
Gib's Bar hosts happy hour from 4-7 p.m. Monday through Sunday, which is a great standalone reason to go out for one of their carefully perfected cocktails. However, this Thursday the bar debuts its latest Community Cocktail, "Sips for Sight," benefiting Prevent Blindness Wisconsin. This event doubles up as World Sight Day. "Sips for Sight" features Cognac, gin, amaro, lemon, honey, and allspice, and as per usual, for each drink sold Gib's will make a donation to the organization. 5-7 p.m. Click here for more information.
Friday, October 11
Fully appreciate Madison's plentiful specialty dining and drink scene by taking the Artisan Food & Craft Beverage Tour hosted by Common Wealth Development and Madison Eats Food Tours. Catch a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the facilities of several east side businesses, including Potter's Crackers and Quince & Apple, and test samples along the way. Choose between the VIP or general admission experience and enjoy catering and a cocktail included in either tour. The event serves as a fundraiser to celebrate Common Wealth Development's 40th anniversary. $69/$139. 6-9:30 p.m. Click here for more information
Saturday, October 12
Looking for a way to combine your love of craft beverages with fall festivities? Sample over 60 varieties of ciders and apple wines at Wisconsin Craft Cider Tasting II. Venture to Chorus Public House in Stoughton for the event, which showcases the works of cider makers from across the state, and includes unlimited sampling. $35. 1-5 p.m. Click here for more information
For an afternoon out closer to downtown, and to try the work of a Milwaukee craft brewery, head to Funk Factory Geuzeria for Eagle Park Pop Up Can Shop. Brothers Max Borgardt and Jack Borgardt founded Eagle Park Brewing Co. when brewing beer in their garage together. The event has a limited supply and is first come, first served, so show up early to indulge in the company's craft beers. Noon-4 p.m. Click here for more information.
