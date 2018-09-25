Buck & Honey's opening second location on Monona's riverfront

Photo courtesy of Buck & Honey's Facebook page

Buck & Honey's Restaurant in Sun Prairie is moving into Monona as officials announced Tuesday the construction of a second location on the riverfront.

According to a release, the 180-seat restaurant will be part of the $60 million Monona Riverfront Redevelopment Project. The new restaurant will be on the riverside of the phase 1 building called "The Current," a mixed-use $14 million redevelopment project with 96 rental residential units and 26,500 square feet of commercial use for offices and retail spaces.

The owner, Tom Anderson, says the new location will have outdoor seating overlooking the Yahara River, fire features and two bars. It also has two large commercial kitchen layouts and large event spaces for catering and private events.

"We have been very patient with expanding our operations and feel this is the right time for us to construct a second Buck & Honey's," Anderson says.

Chef Sammy Millan, who has been executive chef at Buck and Honey's in Sun Prairie for more than 8 years, will lead the culinary team at the new location.

The new location's menu will continue the theme of upscale, casual, family-friendly dining, Anderson says.

“Our menu will be perfect for families, date night, or gathering with friends and for those wanting to carry out a delicious meal or a sandwich to their boat, or take a break from a long bike ride, we will have great options to choose from," Anderson says.

Buck & Honey's will also have live music a couple of days a week.

Construction will start in January 2019, in anticipation of opening in early July 2019.