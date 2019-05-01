Brix Cider makes an impressive debut with strong cider and food offerings

Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.
Gift subscriptions now available!Subscribe Now
The backstory: Brix Cider sure knows how to make an entrance. The new cider pub in Mount Horeb opened in early 2019 debuting a spacious taproom, a robust food menu and an impressive list of hard ciders on tap. While some taprooms gradually add food or lengthier drink menus after being open for a while, Brix Cider was strong right out of the gate. Owners Matt and Marie Raboin have operated a small apple farm near Barneveld since 2014 and made their first commercial batch of cider in 2016. Opening a public taproom and on-site production facility is a turning point for the business.
The vibe: After several false starts with different location options for the taproom, the Raboins returned to a property deal that had earlier fallen through after developers ran out of money. Steve Schlecht, executive chairman of the board and founder of Duluth Trading Co., purchased the building (which is next door to a new Duluth office building) and contacted the Raboins to urge them to rent the space. Matt and Marie took the leap and opened a charming taproom featuring a kids’ area with foosball and a train table, plus walnut countertops that came from trees from their farm.
The menu: The ciders are on the dry side, but they have big flavor. “These are a little less Jolly Rancher and more like a dry wine,” says Marie. One cider is a play on Wisconsin’s iconic brandy Old-Fashioned — it’s aged in brandy barrels from Driftless Glen Distillery before it’s steeped with Door County cherries and orange peel and splashed with bitters. Brix opened with a full food menu, including house-made sausages using pork from Dorothy’s Range LLC. (Fun fact: Brix feeds its spent apple pumice to the pigs at Dorothy’s Range.) Marie comes from a family of sausage-makers — her grandfather owned a sausage company in Milwaukee. “It felt right to bring that back and it didn’t intimidate me,” says Marie. Chefs Bergere Stevenson and John Scheineson have embraced the challenge. The menu also features kids’ options, plus a heavenly carrot cake made by Halee Wepking, co-owner of Meadlowlark Organics, a small grain farm in Ridgeway that makes its own flour. The farm’s flour is used in the cake as well as the hot link buns (made at nearby Schubert’s Bakery).
The must-try: What might be the most impressive cider on the menu is also the most variant. The wild cider is made with wild apples that the Raboins forage themselves, usually in the Driftless region. Since wild apples are so diverse, the cider tastes completely different from batch to batch. “Actually, we have yet to recreate a batch of cider,” Marie says about their entire cider list, which will change frequently. “We’ll just keep adding new things to the taste list as others sell out,” says Matt.
The bottom line: Brix Cider takes local sourcing to a delicious next level for what might be the state’s first bonafide cider pub with a full food menu. The Raboins hope to soon use a portion of nearly 100 different apple varieties grown on their farm, but they currently source from 18 local farms for apples, plus other farms for the food menu. “I’ve worked in conservation for about 15 years, and I know so many farmers,” Marie says. “To me, it would be sacrilege not to buy everything I can from people I know.”
119 S. Second St., Mount Horeb, 437-2749
Andrea Behling is managing editor of Madison Magazine.
Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.
Gift subscriptions now available!Subscribe Now
After more than 10 years of corporate work, Adrian Murphy opened her own business.Read More »
Sign up for e-newsletters to get the first taste of Madison Magazine's top stories and more!Read More »