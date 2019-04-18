Dining and Drink

Bloom Bake Shop has a 'Love is Love' philosophy

A few treats celebrate and support LGBTQ community

By:

Posted: Apr 10, 2019 03:03 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 18, 2019 06:00 AM CDT

PHOTOS: Bloom Bake Shop has a 'Love is Love' philosophy

Many restaurants dedicate food items and a percentage of sales to support the LGBTQ community. Year-round at Bloom Bake Shop, you’ll find a “Love Is Love” cake and cupcake, supporting gay marriage.

“ALL love IS love,” says Bloom Bake Shop owner Annemarie Maitri. “We spread much joy through our food, our dessert and through sharing a meal together in our cafe. Why not spread an even deeper message through our creations?”

Her cafe and bakery on Monroe Street celebrates National Coming Out Day every Oct. 11 by giving the entire case of baked goods a rainbow theme. June is pride month, and Bloom donates proceeds from pride-themed sugar cookies to a local LGBTQ organization. The Love Is Love cake Maitri developed is citrus-scented and filled with silky ganache and lavender buttercream, and it’s coated with a rainbow buttercream frosting.

“Bloom has always been about embracing community, and that absolutely includes our LGBTQ community,” says Maitri. “From all-gender bathroom signs to the inclusive stickers on our front door to our dedicated dessert, we are very intentional.”

Maitri says she’s been hugged standing at her bakery case by a mother with a transgender child. “That resonated deeply with me as a mother and small business owner,” Maitri says. “We do have the power to make a difference through something as small as a cupcake.”

This article is part of the May 2019 cover story, "50 Things That Give Madison Color." Click here for the full list.

Copyright 2019 by Madison Magazine. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Madison Magazine Subscription

Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.

Gift subscriptions now available!

Subscribe Now

The Dining Guide

Shopping & Style

Sign-up for our event newsletter

This Week's Circulars