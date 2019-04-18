PHOTOS: Bloom Bake Shop has a 'Love is Love' philosophy Photo by Nikki Hansen Year-round at Bloom Bake Shop, you’ll find a “Love Is Love” cake and cupcake, supporting gay marriage. [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Bloom Bake Shop Bloom Bake Shop, a cafe and bakery on Monroe Street, celebrates National Coming Out Day every Oct. 11 by giving the entire case of baked goods a rainbow theme. June is pride month, and Bloom donates proceeds from pride-themed sugar cookies to a local LGBTQ organization. [ + - ] Photo courtesy of Bloom Bake Shop Bloom Bake Shop has always been about embracing community, including the LGBTQ community, says Bloom owner Annemarie Maitri. "From our all gender bathroom signs, to the inclusive stickers on our front door, to our dedicated dessert, we are very intentional," she says. "The message we are sending out? At Bloom ALL are welcome, safe and embraced, whether you are an employee, purveyor or patron." [ + - ] Photo by Katie Gardner Year-round at Bloom Bake Shop, you’ll find a “Love Is Love” cake and cupcake, supporting gay marriage. The Love Is Love cake is citrus-scented and filled with silky ganache and lavender buttercream, and it’s coated with a rainbow buttercream frosting. [ + - ]

Many restaurants dedicate food items and a percentage of sales to support the LGBTQ community. Year-round at Bloom Bake Shop, you’ll find a “Love Is Love” cake and cupcake, supporting gay marriage.

“ALL love IS love,” says Bloom Bake Shop owner Annemarie Maitri. “We spread much joy through our food, our dessert and through sharing a meal together in our cafe. Why not spread an even deeper message through our creations?”

Her cafe and bakery on Monroe Street celebrates National Coming Out Day every Oct. 11 by giving the entire case of baked goods a rainbow theme. June is pride month, and Bloom donates proceeds from pride-themed sugar cookies to a local LGBTQ organization. The Love Is Love cake Maitri developed is citrus-scented and filled with silky ganache and lavender buttercream, and it’s coated with a rainbow buttercream frosting.

“Bloom has always been about embracing community, and that absolutely includes our LGBTQ community,” says Maitri. “From all-gender bathroom signs to the inclusive stickers on our front door to our dedicated dessert, we are very intentional.”

Maitri says she’s been hugged standing at her bakery case by a mother with a transgender child. “That resonated deeply with me as a mother and small business owner,” Maitri says. “We do have the power to make a difference through something as small as a cupcake.”

This article is part of the May 2019 cover story, "50 Things That Give Madison Color." Click here for the full list.