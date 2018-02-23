Best of Madison 2018: Food, Drink and Nightlife

Photo by Nicole Peaslee Everly won gold for Best New Restaurant.

Food & Drink

In L. Frank Baum’s original story of “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” the land of the East was home to the Munchkins, who were good farmers and able to grow tall crops. When Dorothy vanquished the Wicked Witch of the East, the Munchkins threw a huge celebration where they laughed, sang and feasted on delicious fruits, nuts, pies and cakes. That said, the land of the Munchkins has nothing on Madison and its talented farmers, food purveyors, chefs, butchers, bakers and cheese makers. Here are the 162 winners in the most prolific and anticipated Best of Madison category.

Artisan Food Product

★Hook’s Cheese Co. Inc.

★NessAlla Kombucha

★Potter’s Crackers

Bakery – Bread

★Madison Sourdough

★Batch Bakehouse

★Stella’s Bakery

Bakery – Sweets

★Greenbush Bakery

★Bloom Bake Shop

★Batch Bakehouse

Barbecue

★That BBQ Joint

★Smoky Jon’s #1 BBQ

★Eldorado Grill

Breakfast

★Marigold Kitchen

★Lazy Jane’s Cafe & Bakery

★Short Stack Eatery

Brewery/Brewpub

★Wisconsin Brewing Co.

★Ale Asylum

★Karben4 Brewing

Brunch

★Short Stack Eatery

★Bassett Street Brunch Club

★Liliana’s Restaurant

Burger

★Dotty Dumpling’s Dowry

★DLUX

★Blue Moon Bar & Grill

Butcher

★Underground Butcher

★The Conscious Carnivore

★Ken’s Meats & Deli

Catering

★Blue Plate Catering

★Liliana’s Restaurant

★Fresco

Cheese Producer

★Hook’s Cheese Co. Inc.

★Carr Valley Cheese

★Farmer Johns’ Cheese

Local Chef

★Dan Fox, Heritage Tavern

★Jed Spink, RED

★Dave Heide, Liliana’s Restaurant

Chinese

★Umami Ramen & Dumpling Bar

★Imperial Garden

★SoHo Gourmet Cuisines

Chocolate

★Gail Ambrosius Chocolatier

★Chocolaterian Café

★Candinas Chocolatier

Coffee Roaster

★Barriques

★Just Coffee Cooperative

★True Coffee Roasters

Coffee Shop

★Colectivo Coffee

★Barriques

★Fair Trade Coffee House

Cup of Tea

★Macha Tea Co.

★Barriques

★Colectivo Coffee

Destination Restaurant

★Ishnala Supper Club, Lake Delton

★Cow & Quince, New Glarus

★The Old Feed Mill, Mazomanie

Ethnic Grocery Store

★Fraboni’s Italian Specialties & Delicatessen

★Gino’s Italian Deli

★Asian Midway Foods

Farmers’ Market (Other than Dane County Farmers’ Market)

★Hilldale Farmers’ Market

★Northside Farmers’ Market

★Monona Farmers’ Market

First Date

★Eno Vino Wine Bar & Bistro

★DLUX

★Liliana’s Restaurant

Fish Fry

★Quivey’s Grove

★Toby’s Supper Club

★Avenue Club and The Bubble Up Bar

Food Cart

★Banzo

★El Grito Taqueria

★Melted Craft Grilled Cheese

Fried Cheese Curds

★The Old Fashioned

★Craftsman Table & Tap

★DLUX

Greasy Spoon

★Mickies Dairy Bar

★Monty’s Blue Plate Diner

★The Curve

Grocery Store

★Metcalfe’s Market

★Willy Street Co-op

★Woodman’s Food Market

Ice Cream/Custard/Gelato

★Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Co.

★Babcock Hall Dairy Store

★Michael’s Frozen Custard

Indian/Nepalese

★Swagat Indian Restaurant

★Himal Chuli Restaurant

★Swad Indian Restaurant

Italian

★Lombardino’s

★Cento

★Paisan’s

Japanese/Sushi

★RED

★Sushi Muramoto

★Tavernakaya

Kid-Friendly

★The Roman Candle Pizzeria

★Hubbard Avenue Diner

★Rocky Rococo

Korean

★Sujeo

★Sol’s on the Square

★K-Peppers

Lake View

★Memorial Union Terrace

★Sardine

★Paisan’s

Latin American

★La Taguara

★Fuegos - Steak•Tapas•Vegan

★Crandall’s Peruvian Bistro

Mediterranean/Middle Eastern

★Banzo

★Parthenon Gyros

★Kabul Restaurant

Mexican/Southwestern

★Eldorado Grill

★Tex Tubb’s Taco Palace

★Pasqual’s

New Restaurant

★Everly

★Miko Poke

★Fuegos - Steak•Tapas•Vegan

Outdoor Dining

★The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

★Fresco

★Sprecher’s Restaurant & Pub

Local Pastry Chef

★Elizabeth Dahl, L’Etoile and Graze

★Kristine Miller, Dough Baby Bakery*

★Natalia Chehade, Tornado Steak House

Pizza

★Salvatore’s Tomato Pies

★Glass Nickel Pizza

★Ian’s Pizza

Restaurant

★The Coopers Tavern

★Cento

★Liliana’s Restaurant

Restaurant Ambience

★Eno Vino Wine Bar & Bistro - Downtown

★Cento

★Fresco

Sandwich Spot

★Milio’s Sandwiches

★Fraboni’s Italian Specialties & Delicatessen

★Casetta Kitchen and Counter

Seafood

★Sardine

★Tempest Oyster Bar

★Captain Bill’s Seafood Restaurant

Southeast Asian

★Ha Long Bay

★Sa-Bai Thong Thai Cuisine

★Lao Laan-Xang

Specialty Food Store

★Fromagination

★Willy Street Co-op

★Fraboni’s Italian Specialties & Delicatessen

Steakhouse

★Tornado Steak House

★Rare Steakhouse

★Delaney’s Steaks Seafood Wine

Supper Club

★Tornado Steak House

★Toby’s Supper Club

★Smoky’s Club

Tapas Restaurant

★Eno Vino Wine Bar & Bistro

★Estrellón

★Fuegos - Steak•Tapas•Vegan

Takeout

★New Orleans Take-Out

★Ha Long Bay

★Sa-Bai Thong Thai Cuisine

Upscale Dining

★L’Etoile

★Harvest

★Cento

Vegetarian/Vegan Focused

★The Green Owl Café

★Monty’s Blue Plate Diner

★Everly

Wine/Distillery

★Wollersheim Winery & Wollersheim Distillery

★Old Sugar Distillery

★Lewis Station Winery

Wine & Spirits Store

★Steve’s Wine | Beer | Spirits

★Woodman’s Food Market

★Barriques

*Dough Baby Bakery closed in October 2017.

Nightlife

We think Dorothy’s friends would have a great night out in Madison. The lion could let out a mighty roar at Le Tigre Lounge (voted best dive bar), while it’s safe to say the Tin Woodman—after having his joints oiled—might want to bust a move at High Noon Saloon (voted best live music venue) or Plan B (voted best dance venue). The yellow brick road leads to many great places in Madison—check out these 45 winners that readers decided were the best in the land.

Bar for Beer

★The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

★The Coopers Tavern

★Brasserie V

Bar for Cocktails

★Merchant

★The Robin Room

★Avenue Club and The Bubble Up Bar

Bar with a View

★Eno Vino Wine Bar & Bistro - Downtown

★Sardine

★The Boathouse

Bloody Mary

★Café Hollander

★Mickey’s Tavern

★Short Stack Eatery

Cocktail

★Clover Club, Merchant

★Mimosa, DLUX

★Margarita, Pedro’s Mexican Restaurante

Local Craft Beer

★Spotted Cow, New Glarus Brewing Co.

★Fantasy Factory, Karben4 Brewing

★Commuter Kolsch, One Barrel Brewing Co.

Dance Venue

★Plan B

★Red Rock Saloon

★FIVE Nightclub

Dive Bar

★Le Tigre Lounge

★The Plaza Tavern

★The Caribou Tavern

Gay Bar

★Plan B

★Shamrock Bar & Grille

★FIVE Nightclub

Hotel Bar

★Eno Vino Wine Bar & Bistro - Downtown (AC Marriott Hotel)

★The Wise Restaurant & Bar (HotelRED)

★Augie’s Tavern (The Edgewater)

Live Music Venue

★High Noon Saloon

★Memorial Union Terrace

★Majestic Theatre

Neighborhood Bar

★Tip Top Tavern

★Harmony Bar & Grill

★The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

Old Fashioned

★The Old Fashioned

★Avenue Club and The Bubble Up Bar

★Dorf Haus Supper Club

Sports Bar

★The Coopers Tavern

★Babes Grill & Bar

★Nitty Gritty

Wine Bar

★Eno Vino Wine Bar & Bistro

★toot + kate’s winebar

★Cento