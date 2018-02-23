Best of Madison 2018: Food, Drink and Nightlife

Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.
In L. Frank Baum’s original story of “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” the land of the East was home to the Munchkins, who were good farmers and able to grow tall crops. When Dorothy vanquished the Wicked Witch of the East, the Munchkins threw a huge celebration where they laughed, sang and feasted on delicious fruits, nuts, pies and cakes. That said, the land of the Munchkins has nothing on Madison and its talented farmers, food purveyors, chefs, butchers, bakers and cheese makers. Here are the 162 winners in the most prolific and anticipated Best of Madison category.
Artisan Food Product
★Hook’s Cheese Co. Inc.
★NessAlla Kombucha
★Potter’s Crackers
Bakery – Bread
★Madison Sourdough
★Batch Bakehouse
★Stella’s Bakery
Bakery – Sweets
★Greenbush Bakery
★Bloom Bake Shop
★Batch Bakehouse
Barbecue
★That BBQ Joint
★Smoky Jon’s #1 BBQ
★Eldorado Grill
Breakfast
★Marigold Kitchen
★Lazy Jane’s Cafe & Bakery
★Short Stack Eatery
Brewery/Brewpub
★Wisconsin Brewing Co.
★Ale Asylum
★Karben4 Brewing
Brunch
★Short Stack Eatery
★Bassett Street Brunch Club
★Liliana’s Restaurant
Burger
★Dotty Dumpling’s Dowry
★DLUX
★Blue Moon Bar & Grill
Butcher
★Underground Butcher
★The Conscious Carnivore
★Ken’s Meats & Deli
Catering
★Blue Plate Catering
★Liliana’s Restaurant
★Fresco
Cheese Producer
★Hook’s Cheese Co. Inc.
★Carr Valley Cheese
★Farmer Johns’ Cheese
Local Chef
★Dan Fox, Heritage Tavern
★Jed Spink, RED
★Dave Heide, Liliana’s Restaurant
Chinese
★Umami Ramen & Dumpling Bar
★Imperial Garden
★SoHo Gourmet Cuisines
Chocolate
★Gail Ambrosius Chocolatier
★Chocolaterian Café
★Candinas Chocolatier
Coffee Roaster
★Barriques
★Just Coffee Cooperative
★True Coffee Roasters
Coffee Shop
★Colectivo Coffee
★Barriques
★Fair Trade Coffee House
Cup of Tea
★Macha Tea Co.
★Barriques
★Colectivo Coffee
Destination Restaurant
★Ishnala Supper Club, Lake Delton
★Cow & Quince, New Glarus
★The Old Feed Mill, Mazomanie
Ethnic Grocery Store
★Fraboni’s Italian Specialties & Delicatessen
★Gino’s Italian Deli
★Asian Midway Foods
Farmers’ Market (Other than Dane County Farmers’ Market)
★Hilldale Farmers’ Market
★Northside Farmers’ Market
★Monona Farmers’ Market
First Date
★Eno Vino Wine Bar & Bistro
★DLUX
★Liliana’s Restaurant
Fish Fry
★Quivey’s Grove
★Toby’s Supper Club
★Avenue Club and The Bubble Up Bar
Food Cart
★Banzo
★El Grito Taqueria
★Melted Craft Grilled Cheese
Fried Cheese Curds
★The Old Fashioned
★Craftsman Table & Tap
★DLUX
Greasy Spoon
★Mickies Dairy Bar
★Monty’s Blue Plate Diner
★The Curve
Grocery Store
★Metcalfe’s Market
★Willy Street Co-op
★Woodman’s Food Market
Ice Cream/Custard/Gelato
★Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Co.
★Babcock Hall Dairy Store
★Michael’s Frozen Custard
Indian/Nepalese
★Swagat Indian Restaurant
★Himal Chuli Restaurant
★Swad Indian Restaurant
Italian
★Lombardino’s
★Cento
★Paisan’s
Japanese/Sushi
★RED
★Sushi Muramoto
★Tavernakaya
Kid-Friendly
★The Roman Candle Pizzeria
★Hubbard Avenue Diner
★Rocky Rococo
Korean
★Sujeo
★Sol’s on the Square
★K-Peppers
Lake View
★Memorial Union Terrace
★Sardine
★Paisan’s
Latin American
★La Taguara
★Fuegos - Steak•Tapas•Vegan
★Crandall’s Peruvian Bistro
Mediterranean/Middle Eastern
★Banzo
★Parthenon Gyros
★Kabul Restaurant
Mexican/Southwestern
★Eldorado Grill
★Tex Tubb’s Taco Palace
★Pasqual’s
New Restaurant
★Everly
★Miko Poke
★Fuegos - Steak•Tapas•Vegan
Outdoor Dining
★The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
★Fresco
★Sprecher’s Restaurant & Pub
Local Pastry Chef
★Elizabeth Dahl, L’Etoile and Graze
★Kristine Miller, Dough Baby Bakery*
★Natalia Chehade, Tornado Steak House
Pizza
★Salvatore’s Tomato Pies
★Glass Nickel Pizza
★Ian’s Pizza
Restaurant
★The Coopers Tavern
★Cento
★Liliana’s Restaurant
Restaurant Ambience
★Eno Vino Wine Bar & Bistro - Downtown
★Cento
★Fresco
Sandwich Spot
★Milio’s Sandwiches
★Fraboni’s Italian Specialties & Delicatessen
★Casetta Kitchen and Counter
Seafood
★Sardine
★Tempest Oyster Bar
★Captain Bill’s Seafood Restaurant
Southeast Asian
★Ha Long Bay
★Sa-Bai Thong Thai Cuisine
★Lao Laan-Xang
Specialty Food Store
★Fromagination
★Willy Street Co-op
★Fraboni’s Italian Specialties & Delicatessen
Steakhouse
★Tornado Steak House
★Rare Steakhouse
★Delaney’s Steaks Seafood Wine
Supper Club
★Tornado Steak House
★Toby’s Supper Club
★Smoky’s Club
Tapas Restaurant
★Eno Vino Wine Bar & Bistro
★Estrellón
★Fuegos - Steak•Tapas•Vegan
Takeout
★New Orleans Take-Out
★Ha Long Bay
★Sa-Bai Thong Thai Cuisine
Upscale Dining
★L’Etoile
★Harvest
★Cento
Vegetarian/Vegan Focused
★The Green Owl Café
★Monty’s Blue Plate Diner
★Everly
Wine/Distillery
★Wollersheim Winery & Wollersheim Distillery
★Old Sugar Distillery
★Lewis Station Winery
Wine & Spirits Store
★Steve’s Wine | Beer | Spirits
★Woodman’s Food Market
★Barriques
*Dough Baby Bakery closed in October 2017.
We think Dorothy’s friends would have a great night out in Madison. The lion could let out a mighty roar at Le Tigre Lounge (voted best dive bar), while it’s safe to say the Tin Woodman—after having his joints oiled—might want to bust a move at High Noon Saloon (voted best live music venue) or Plan B (voted best dance venue). The yellow brick road leads to many great places in Madison—check out these 45 winners that readers decided were the best in the land.
Bar for Beer
★The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
★The Coopers Tavern
★Brasserie V
Bar for Cocktails
★Merchant
★The Robin Room
★Avenue Club and The Bubble Up Bar
Bar with a View
★Eno Vino Wine Bar & Bistro - Downtown
★Sardine
★The Boathouse
Bloody Mary
★Café Hollander
★Mickey’s Tavern
★Short Stack Eatery
Cocktail
★Clover Club, Merchant
★Mimosa, DLUX
★Margarita, Pedro’s Mexican Restaurante
Local Craft Beer
★Spotted Cow, New Glarus Brewing Co.
★Fantasy Factory, Karben4 Brewing
★Commuter Kolsch, One Barrel Brewing Co.
Dance Venue
★Plan B
★Red Rock Saloon
★FIVE Nightclub
Dive Bar
★Le Tigre Lounge
★The Plaza Tavern
★The Caribou Tavern
Gay Bar
★Plan B
★Shamrock Bar & Grille
★FIVE Nightclub
Hotel Bar
★Eno Vino Wine Bar & Bistro - Downtown (AC Marriott Hotel)
★The Wise Restaurant & Bar (HotelRED)
★Augie’s Tavern (The Edgewater)
Live Music Venue
★High Noon Saloon
★Memorial Union Terrace
★Majestic Theatre
Neighborhood Bar
★Tip Top Tavern
★Harmony Bar & Grill
★The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
Old Fashioned
★The Old Fashioned
★Avenue Club and The Bubble Up Bar
★Dorf Haus Supper Club
Sports Bar
★The Coopers Tavern
★Babes Grill & Bar
★Nitty Gritty
Wine Bar
★Eno Vino Wine Bar & Bistro
★toot + kate’s winebar
★Cento
