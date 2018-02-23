Dining and Drink

Best of Madison 2018: Food, Drink and Nightlife

Here are all of the 2018 finalists

By:

Posted: Feb 23, 2018 07:30 AM CST

Updated: Feb 23, 2018 08:10 AM CST

Food & Drink

In L. Frank Baum’s original story of “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” the land of the East was home to the Munchkins, who were good farmers and able to grow tall crops. When Dorothy vanquished the Wicked Witch of the East, the Munchkins threw a huge celebration where they laughed, sang and feasted on delicious fruits, nuts, pies and cakes. That said, the land of the Munchkins has nothing on Madison and its talented farmers, food purveyors, chefs, butchers, bakers and cheese makers. Here are the 162 winners in the most prolific and anticipated Best of Madison category.

Artisan Food Product
Hook’s Cheese Co. Inc.
NessAlla Kombucha
Potter’s Crackers

Bakery – Bread
Madison Sourdough
Batch Bakehouse
Stella’s Bakery

Bakery – Sweets
Greenbush Bakery
Bloom Bake Shop
Batch Bakehouse

Barbecue
That BBQ Joint
Smoky Jon’s #1 BBQ
Eldorado Grill

Breakfast
Marigold Kitchen
Lazy Jane’s Cafe & Bakery
Short Stack Eatery

Brewery/Brewpub
Wisconsin Brewing Co.
Ale Asylum
Karben4 Brewing

Brunch
Short Stack Eatery
Bassett Street Brunch Club
Liliana’s Restaurant

Burger
Dotty Dumpling’s Dowry
DLUX
Blue Moon Bar & Grill

Butcher
Underground Butcher
The Conscious Carnivore
Ken’s Meats & Deli

Catering
Blue Plate Catering
Liliana’s Restaurant
Fresco

Cheese Producer
Hook’s Cheese Co. Inc. 
Carr Valley Cheese 
Farmer Johns’ Cheese

Local Chef
Dan Fox, Heritage Tavern
Jed Spink, RED
Dave Heide, Liliana’s Restaurant

Chinese
Umami Ramen & Dumpling Bar
Imperial Garden
SoHo Gourmet Cuisines

Chocolate
Gail Ambrosius Chocolatier
Chocolaterian Café
Candinas Chocolatier

Coffee Roaster
Barriques
Just Coffee Cooperative
True Coffee Roasters

Coffee Shop
Colectivo Coffee
Barriques
Fair Trade Coffee House

Cup of Tea
Macha Tea Co.
Barriques
Colectivo Coffee

Destination Restaurant
Ishnala Supper Club, Lake Delton
Cow & Quince, New Glarus
The Old Feed Mill, Mazomanie

Ethnic Grocery Store
Fraboni’s Italian Specialties & Delicatessen
Gino’s Italian Deli
Asian Midway Foods

Farmers’ Market (Other than Dane County Farmers’ Market)
Hilldale Farmers’ Market
Northside Farmers’ Market
Monona Farmers’ Market

First Date
Eno Vino Wine Bar & Bistro
DLUX
Liliana’s Restaurant

Fish Fry
Quivey’s Grove
Toby’s Supper Club
Avenue Club and The Bubble Up Bar

Food Cart
Banzo
El Grito Taqueria
Melted Craft Grilled Cheese

Fried Cheese Curds
The Old Fashioned
Craftsman Table & Tap
DLUX

Greasy Spoon
Mickies Dairy Bar
Monty’s Blue Plate Diner
The Curve

Grocery Store
Metcalfe’s Market
Willy Street Co-op
Woodman’s Food Market

Ice Cream/Custard/Gelato
Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Co.
Babcock Hall Dairy Store 
Michael’s Frozen Custard

Indian/Nepalese
Swagat Indian Restaurant
Himal Chuli Restaurant
Swad Indian Restaurant

Italian
Lombardino’s
Cento
Paisan’s

Japanese/Sushi
RED
Sushi Muramoto
Tavernakaya

Kid-Friendly
The Roman Candle Pizzeria
Hubbard Avenue Diner
Rocky Rococo

Korean
Sujeo
Sol’s on the Square
K-Peppers

Lake View
Memorial Union Terrace
Sardine
Paisan’s

Latin American
La Taguara
Fuegos - Steak•Tapas•Vegan
Crandall’s Peruvian Bistro

Mediterranean/Middle Eastern
Banzo
Parthenon Gyros
Kabul Restaurant

Mexican/Southwestern
Eldorado Grill
Tex Tubb’s Taco Palace
Pasqual’s

New Restaurant
Everly
Miko Poke
Fuegos - Steak•Tapas•Vegan

Outdoor Dining
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
Fresco
Sprecher’s Restaurant & Pub

Local Pastry Chef
Elizabeth Dahl, L’Etoile and Graze
Kristine Miller, Dough Baby Bakery*
Natalia Chehade, Tornado Steak House

Pizza
Salvatore’s Tomato Pies
Glass Nickel Pizza
Ian’s Pizza

Restaurant
The Coopers Tavern
Cento
Liliana’s Restaurant

Restaurant Ambience
Eno Vino Wine Bar & Bistro - Downtown
Cento
Fresco

Sandwich Spot
Milio’s Sandwiches
Fraboni’s Italian Specialties & Delicatessen
Casetta Kitchen and Counter

Seafood
Sardine
Tempest Oyster Bar
Captain Bill’s Seafood Restaurant

Southeast Asian
Ha Long Bay 
Sa-Bai Thong Thai Cuisine
Lao Laan-Xang 

Specialty Food Store
Fromagination
Willy Street Co-op
Fraboni’s Italian Specialties & Delicatessen

Steakhouse
Tornado Steak House
Rare Steakhouse
Delaney’s Steaks Seafood Wine

Supper Club
Tornado Steak House
Toby’s Supper Club
Smoky’s Club

Tapas Restaurant
Eno Vino Wine Bar & Bistro
Estrellón
Fuegos - Steak•Tapas•Vegan

Takeout
New Orleans Take-Out
Ha Long Bay 
Sa-Bai Thong Thai Cuisine

Upscale Dining
L’Etoile
Harvest
Cento

Vegetarian/Vegan Focused
The Green Owl Café
Monty’s Blue Plate Diner
Everly

Wine/Distillery
Wollersheim Winery & Wollersheim Distillery
Old Sugar Distillery
Lewis Station Winery

Wine & Spirits Store
Steve’s Wine | Beer | Spirits
Woodman’s Food Market
Barriques

*Dough Baby Bakery closed in October 2017.

Nightlife

We think Dorothy’s friends would have a great night out in Madison. The lion could let out a mighty roar at Le Tigre Lounge (voted best dive bar), while it’s safe to say the Tin Woodman—after having his joints oiled—might want to bust a move at High Noon Saloon (voted best live music venue) or Plan B (voted best dance venue). The yellow brick road leads to many great places in Madison—check out these 45 winners that readers decided were the best in the land.

Bar for Beer
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Coopers Tavern
Brasserie V

Bar for Cocktails
Merchant
The Robin Room
Avenue Club and The Bubble Up Bar

Bar with a View
Eno Vino Wine Bar & Bistro - Downtown
Sardine
The Boathouse

Bloody Mary
Café Hollander
Mickey’s Tavern
Short Stack Eatery

Cocktail
Clover Club, Merchant
Mimosa, DLUX
Margarita, Pedro’s Mexican Restaurante

Local Craft Beer
Spotted Cow, New Glarus Brewing Co.
Fantasy Factory, Karben4 Brewing
Commuter Kolsch, One Barrel Brewing Co.

Dance Venue
Plan B
Red Rock Saloon
FIVE Nightclub

Dive Bar
Le Tigre Lounge
The Plaza Tavern 
The Caribou Tavern

Gay Bar
Plan B
Shamrock Bar & Grille
FIVE Nightclub

Hotel Bar
Eno Vino Wine Bar & Bistro - Downtown (AC Marriott Hotel)
The Wise Restaurant & Bar (HotelRED)
Augie’s Tavern (The Edgewater)

Live Music Venue
High Noon Saloon
Memorial Union Terrace
Majestic Theatre

Neighborhood Bar
Tip Top Tavern
Harmony Bar & Grill
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

Old Fashioned
The Old Fashioned
Avenue Club and The Bubble Up Bar
Dorf Haus Supper Club

Sports Bar
The Coopers Tavern
Babes Grill & Bar
Nitty Gritty

Wine Bar
Eno Vino Wine Bar & Bistro
toot + kate’s winebar
Cento

Copyright 2018 by Madison Magazine. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Madison Magazine Subscription

Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.

Gift subscriptions now available!

Subscribe Now

The Dining Guide

Shopping & Style

E-Newsletter Registration

This Week's Circulars