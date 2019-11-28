Already thinking about Thanksgiving leftover recipes? Us too.

Photo courtesy of Salted Plains Salted Plains's Easy Sweet Potato Brownies

Excess Thanksgiving fare arguably stirs more joy in the hearts of foodies than the holiday itself. Instead of reheating the same meal for days in a row, this year try these creative Thanksgiving leftover recipes we found from various food blogs on the web, including a few from some local bloggers.

For Lunch or Dinner

Tackle surplus turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes with Leftover Gravy Balls from The Gourmet RD. According to the blogger, Julie Andrews, these bite-sized morsels are "Thanksgiving in a ball," and were inspired by a dish served at Milwaukee's Comet Cafe. Give those festive flavors one last hurrah with this recipe, available here .

Serve up some Crock Pot splendor with Show Me the Yummy 's Leftover Turkey Corn Chowder. This recipe puts several leftover Thanksgiving staples to use. The results will warm up cold post-November evenings. Find it here.

Although mashed potatoes usually get gobbled up pretty quickly around our Thanksgiving tables, consider saving some to use in this Loaded Mashed Potato Cakes recipe from Spend with Pennies . This recipe is customizable, as you can "load" the cakes with any type of cheese or meat you prefer, and offer a little more flavor than standard spuds. Find the recipe here.

Spend with Pennies has a great recipe for Turkey Cranberry Pasta Salad, too. Creamy poppy seed dressing coats tart cranberries and turkey to combine the best of your leftovers' flavors. For the recipe, click here .

Photo courtesy of Cheap Recipe Blog Cheap Recipe Blog's Turkey Cranberry Wontons

For the dumpling-lovers out there, try Cheap Recipe Blog 's Turkey Cranberry Wontons. Say goodbye to leftover turkey sandwiches and fill crispy fried wonton shells with cream cheese, turkey and more for a new post-Thanksgiving meal. Check the recipe out here .

Cheap Recipe Blog also creatively uses leftovers with these Thanksgiving Croquettes, transforming turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes (the "holy trinity" of Thanksgiving foods, as the blogger calls them) into crispy fried or baked croquettes. Cheap Recipe Blog recommends topping with gravy or cranberry sauce to use up leftovers even more efficiently. Get the recipe here .

Photo courtesy of Cheap Recipe Blog Cheap Recipe Blog's Leftover Turkey and Cranberry Salsa Nachos

These Leftover Turkey and Cranberry Salsa Nachos from Cheap Recipe Blog spice up week-after-Thanksgiving eating with a zesty cranberry salsa and cilantro-lime sauce. Clear out the last of that turkey and find the full recipe here .

Black Friday Breakfasts

Target lingering cornbread before it goes stale and make Snappy Gourmet 's Mexican Sausage & Cornbread Strata for breakfast. As the blogger points out, any pre-cooked vegetables left in your fridge make a nice addition to this dish. You can find the recipe here .

For a quick, savory breakfast or brunch try The Gourmet RD 's Leftover Stuffing Waffles. These waffles take almost no time to prep and cook. Top with a runny egg, or more lingering Thanksgiving fare, and enjoy. Get the recipe here .

Photo courtesy of Chris Crocken Shared Appetite's Leftover Apple Pie Cinnamon Buns Photo courtesy of Chris Crocken Shared Appetite's Leftover Apple Pie Cinnamon Buns

Cater to your sweet tooth and repurpose lingering pie slices by making Shared Appetite 's Leftover Apple Pie Cinnamon Buns. Breakfast for dinner is no match for dessert for breakfast, so start the day right with these decadent, apple pie-based pastries. Click here for the recipe.

Photo courtesy of Kim's Cravings Kim's Cravings's Leftover Green Bean Casserole Fritatta

For a more savory breakfast creation, try this Leftover Green Bean Casserole Frittata from Kim's Cravings . Turn run-of-the-mill casserole leftovers into a unique, appetizing morning dish with this recipe, available here .

On the Sweeter Side

Take a Thanksgiving-dinner-goes-desert approach and use leftover sweet potatoes in Salted Plains 's Easy Sweet Potato Brownies. This gluten free, vegan recipe comes with instructions to make chocolate frosting that uses up even more yams, so that none go to waste. Get the recipe here .

Photo by Alana Elderbrook The Wild Gut's Fermented Cranberry Topping Photo by Alana Elderbrook The Wild Gut's Fermented Cranberry Topping

Preserve the taste of Thanksgiving by transforming leftover cranberries into Fermented Cranberry Topping from The Wild Gut . This gut-healthy concoction is worth the wait, as it's versatile and can add flavor to yogurt, ice cream, smoothies and more. Check out the recipe here .

Photo courtesy of The Roasted Root The Roasted Root's Cranberry Sauce Bourbon Cocktail