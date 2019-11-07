9 Wisconsin companies selected as finalists for Good Food Awards

Courtesy of Madison Chocolate Co. Madison Chocolate Co. is one of the finalists.

Nine companies based in Wisconsin were selected as finalists in the 2020 Good Food Awards, which celebrate social and environmental responsibility along with craftsmanship and flavor. Out of those nine companies, five are based in Madison.

This year there were 1,835 entries for the 10th annual awards. There were 403 products selected as finalists, the website says. The products represent 42 states.

In the confections category, Madison Chocolate Co. was selected as a finalist for its Passion Fruit Caramel. Also in that category is Madison's The Modern Candy Co. for its Raspberry Pate de Fruit. Mayana Chocolate from Spooner was selected for its Coconut Dream Bar.

JBC Coffee Roasters is a finalist in the coffee category for Janson Geisha Lot No. 109. The coffee is a direct trade coffee grown with JBC's partners at the Janson Coffee Farm in Volcan, Panama.

"We are honored to be named a finalist for this prestigious award that recognizes both high quality and sustainability," JBC Founder Michael Johnson says.

Madison's The Quince and Apple Co.'s Tiki Pineapple Simple Syrup and Tart Cherry Grenadine are both finalists in the elixirs category.

Underground Meats in Madison and Driftless Provisions in Viroqua were selected in the charcuterie category; Underground for its Calabrian 3 Ways Salami and Driftless Provisions for its Loukanika and Ghost Diablo.

Dodgeville's Uplands Cheese also received a finalist status for its Pleasant Ridge Reserve in the cheese category. Finally, Lakefront Brewing in Milwaukee was selected in the beer category for Beerling Barleywine.

The winners of the awards will be announced in San Francisco at the Good Foods Awards Ceremony on Jan. 17, 2020.