9 food and drink events to wrap up the harvest season

Photo from Instagram: @hilldalemadison Hilldale Farmers' Market runs through Oct. 30.

Although the Saturday Dane County Farmers' Market on Capitol Square runs until mid-November, check out these events and farmers' markets before harvest season comes to a close.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Giants Jones Brewing Co. hosts its second event in the Exploring Flavors series with Grand Master Beer Judge Jessica Jones, this time zeroing in on beers that pair well with cured meats. At Beer & Charcuterie Pairing with Underground Meats, pair up to six Giant Jones Brewing Co. beers with charcuteries from Underground Butcher, and take home both the principles used in creating those pairings and some of the products featured, which will be available for purchase. $15. 7-8:30 p.m. Click here for more information

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Skip a weekly grocery store run and instead stop by the Hilldale Farmers' Market behind L.L. Bean off Segoe Road. Pick up some flowers, veggies, berries and more to lug home in your favorite reusable tote. This market runs through Oct. 30, so this week marks one of the last before the end of the season. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Click here for more information

Friday, Oct. 18

Swap out a classic fall hot cider with a boozier option at Mershon's Cider Tasting at WineStyles tasting station in Sun Prairie. A Mershon's cider master will attend this free event to discuss the tasting station's new collection and answer questions about the Stoughton company's artisan ciders. Free. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Click here for more information

Saturday, Oct. 19

If you've resided in Madison during summer or fall months, you know that Dane County has the largest producer-only farmers' market in the country. As per usual, more than 100 vendors will be stationed around Capitol Square for Dane County Farmers' Market Saturdays on the Square. While some vendors, like Stella's Bakery and its hot & spicy cheese bread, are tried-and-true, the market selection changes based on the season and yearly conditions. Saturdays on the Square end Nov. 16, so take a lap around the Square for one of the last weeks before those holiday and winter markets crop up. 6:15 a.m.-1:45 p.m. Click here for more information

At the other end of State Street, campus-goers will observe F.H. King Students for Sustainable Agriculture stationed on Library Mall Fridays throughout late summer and fall, handing out fresh produce from their farm in Eagle Heights. Join this University of Wisconsin-associated, student-run agricultural collective at Harvest Fest 2019 to celebrate the end of the growing season and get a firsthand farm workday experience. From 2 to 5 p.m., help out with the harvest at Eagle Heights Community Garden, then take part in the post-harvest festivities that ensue. 2-8 p.m. Click here for more information

Photo courtesy of City of Sun Prairie Sun Prairie's 13th Annual Fall Festival is happening this week, featuring a pie baking contest and chili cook-off.

Out of town, Sun Prairie's farmers' market also takes place on Saturdays through October. This week however marks the 13th Annual Downtown Sun Prairie Fall Festival on Cannery Square. The farmers' market will have a special fall market, and various local businesses will offer specials as well as gift certificate drawings. Put your favorite recipe to the test and enter the pie baking contest, or leave it to the professionals and simply attend the pie tasting, open to the public from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Celebrate the sweeter things harvest season brings to the table at this family-friendly event. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Click here for more information

Sunday, Oct. 20

Head to Monona for some locally grown produce, baked goods and more at the Monona Farmers' Market. Running until Oct. 27 in Ahuska Park, this market features live entertainment from regional musicians and more than 30 vendors. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Click here for more information

Artist Kel Mur has shown work in New Orleans, New York and along the Jersey Shore, and now, in collaboration with two of Morris Ramen's chefs, her exploration of the female figure's place in a highly commercialized society goes a step further in Feast of the Feminine at Morris Ramen. This six-course meal, aimed at creating a parallel between natural biological cycles and the cycle of the harvest, brings together seasonal, locally sourced menu items each containing a main nutritional component of menstrual blood. While some might raise an eyebrow at the notion of combining menstrual cycle awareness with a meal, stop by and try delicious courses like Kumamoto oysters, whitefish and espresso sorrel sorbet while taking in plenty of protein, iron, calcium, phosphate, chloride, sodium and nitrogen. $55. 6-9 p.m. Click here for more information