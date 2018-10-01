9 local autumn treats to satisfy your cravings

Photo courtesy of To Di For

October is packed with fall-themed food holidays. The month is home to National Pumpkin Month, National Apple Month, National Caramel Month and National Dessert Month.

Regardless of your stance on pumpkin spice lattes, the Madison area has plenty of other desserts and snacks featuring great fall flavors.

What better way to celebrate than savoring these autumn treats?

Indie Coffee Hot Apple Cider Photo courtesy of Indie Coffee

Photo courtesy of Indie Coffee

Made with local ingredients, Indie Coffee's hot apple cider can be topped with whipped cream and cinnamon or add Ghirardelli caramel for s caramel apple cider rendition. Pair this drink with the seasonal sweet potato waffle for a complete fall experience. 1225 Regent St

To Di For Apple Streusel Pie Cupcakes Photo courtesy of To Di For

Photo courtesy of To Di For

Bake again for the fall season, these apple streusel pie cupcakes are made with real apple butter and spiced cream cheese. To Di For also has a spiced pumpkin cupcake with walnuts, cream cheese icing and a dusting of cinnamon. Find the cupcakes at Cool Beans Cafe or order online at todiforbaking.com.

Curtis & Cake Hummingbird Cake Photo courtesy of Curtis & Cake Photo courtesy of Curtis & Cake

Curtis & Cake out of Fort Atkinson specializes in wedding cakes but also creates small-batch baked goods. This hummingbird cake is a southern classic with banana, pineapple, pecans and cream cheese buttercream. Find out how to get a cake on its website.

RED Sushi Smokey S'mores Créme Brûlée Photo courtesy of RED Sushi Photo courtesy of RED Sushi

Not ready to say good-bye to summer? Reminisce over campfire memories in this elevated twist on classic flavors. Small flames surround RED Sushi's seasonal smokey s'mores créme brûlée, made with a graham cracker custard, marshmallow fluff, chocolate ganache and chocolate cookie crumble. 316 W. Washington Ave. #100

Cafe Maya Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin spice lovers, try out this local rendition of your favorite drink. As you sit on the patio of Cafe Maya’s Bassett Street shop, warm your hands with the seasonal pumpkin spice latte or grab a book and relax inside the Cafe Maya's Odana Road location. 5501 Odana Road, 45 S. Bassett St.

Monona Bakery and Eatery Pumpkin Scone Photo courtesy of Monona Bakery & Eatery

Photo courtesy of Monona Bakery & Eatery

In addition to its hand-crafted pastries, this family-owned bakery offers Mexican and Honduran food for breakfast lunch and dinner. Monona Bakery also has its fair share of fall specialties including a pumpkin scone drizzled with a light pumpkin glaze. You can also never go wrong with a classic morning bun. 4544 Monona Dr.

Fosdal Bakery Apple Cinnamon Fricakes Photo by Gigi Gastevich

Photo by Gigi Gastevich

Apple cinnamon fricakes are made from traditional cake donut batter, apples, apple cider and cinnamon swirled into the dough. They sell for just 80 cents in downtown Stoughton at Fosdal Bakery, which was recently named "Sweetest Bakery in Wisconsin." If there are apples in a dessert, it's healthy, right? 243 E. Main St., Stoughton

La Michoacana Corn on the Cob (Elotes) Photo courtesy of La Michocana Photo courtesy of La Michocana

Nothing screams fall like corn on the cob. If you've never had elotes (Mexican street corn), here's your chance. La Michoacana's corn on the cob is topped with mayo, cheese and chile. 6712 Odana Road, 4512 E. Washington Ave.

Guilty Cafe Pumpkin Cupcakes Photo by Michelle Felder Photo by Michelle Felder

There are plenty of pumpkin goodies at Guilty Cafe located in Waunakee, which offers specialty coffee drinks, baked goods, breakfast and lunch. Pumpkin spice cupcakes with cream cheese frosting are available in addition to pumpkin scones and muffins. 244 N. Century Ave., Waunakee