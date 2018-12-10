6 food events featuring cookies, wine, beer and ramen

Photo provided by Camp Trippalindee Restaurant

Tuesday, Dec. 11

The Robin Room is helping out a fellow bartender during Ramen Room for a Cause. Two well-known culinary leaders, chef Tory Miller (of L'Etoile, Estrellon, Sujeo and Graze) and chef Jamie Hoang (of Sujeo) are teaming up for a special night of Sujeo delights. All proceeds of the featured cocktail — a nitro-clarified milk punch — will be donated to the family of one of the bartenders who is undergoing necessary medical procedures. Employees also are donating portions of their wages and tips. Free admission. 821 E. Johnson St., 5 p.m. Click here for more info

Tuesday, Dec 11

Out of all the baking opportunities this holiday season, the Holiday Cookie Decorating Workshop at Camp Trippalindee restaurant offers a little something extra. All proceeds from this event are donated to two organizations: Domestic Abuse Intervention Services and Open Door for Refugees. Organized by chef Shanna Pacifico of Camp Trippalindee and Molly Maciejewski of Madison Sourdough, the event allows children to decorate nine holiday themed sugar cookies while adults sip on half-priced mulled wine and spiked cider. The first two workshops sold out quickly, so they added this third event. Get your tickets before they sell out. 7:45 p.m. $15. Click here for more info

Wednesday, Dec. 12

According to one local culinary team, the thing that helps Wisconsinites survive the cold, dark winter — is cheese. Yes, cheese. Come to Madison Concourse Hotel and Governor's Club to Build a Wisconsin Cheese Board. You and friends can sip wine and sample varieties of local Wisconsin cheeses. Learn to pair items on the cheeseboard and craft a visually appealing center piece for the holiday table. 6:30 p.m. $40-$70. Click here for more info

Wednesday, Dec. 12

This is the last To Di For tasting of 2018. Come to Toot + Kate's winebar and enjoy Christmas Cupcakes + Wine. Cupcake flavors include peppermint mocha made with chocolate espresso cake and peppermint buttercream, drizzled with chocolate and candy cane sprinkles (paired with cabernet). There is also a bourbon butter pecan cupcake, crafted with vanilla cake and candied pecans, topped with bourbon butter pecan icing, caramel drizzle and crushed candied pecans (paired with sauvignon blanc). 3 p.m. $10. Click here for more info

Thursday, Dec. 13

Tipsy Cow of Sun Prairie is celebrating its grand opening of the second location week with a Grand Opening Fiesta featuring Rare Beer. Check out new taco offerings and nacho bars while sipping on a specialty rare beer like 3 Floyds Brewing Co.'s Pear Bear, Bell's Brewery's Official Hazy IPA, Cigar City Brewing's Marshall Zhukov and more. Tipsy Cow food as well as one tap beer is included in the ticket price, and other beer is available for purchase. 6 p.m. $20. 2816 Prairie Lakes Drive, Suite 107, Sun Prairie. Click here for more info

Friday, Dec. 14

What better way to get to know the new additions to Madison's fast-growing local brewery scene than by reading Wisconsin's Best Beer Guide? Kevin Revolinksi, author of "Wisconsin's Best Beer Guide: A Travel Companion," travels the state to find the best local breweries. At Wisconsin’s Best Beer Guide — Book Signing, at Working Draft Beer Co., you'll have the opportunity to meet the author and receive a signed copy. The book includes more than 200 local breweries through the entire state and free beer offerings. 4 p.m. Free admission. Click here for more info Photo provided by Old Sugar Distillery

Monday, Dec. 17

Curb your contribution to landfills while sipping great cocktails at Crafts & Crafts, a special event hosted by Digging Into Value Everywhere, or DIVE, at Old Sugar Distillery. DIVE provides the materials and Old Sugar Distillery provides the drinks. Participants learn to make handcrafted gifts made with material that would otherwise end up in a landfill. There will be tutorials and a special $6 Harvest Old Fashioned cocktail made with Queen Jennie Sorghum whiskey, local apple cider, Door County cherry juice and Angostura bitters. 6 p.m. Free admission. Click here for more info