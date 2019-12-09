6 dinners and parties that will give you a reason to celebrate this week

Photo courtesy of CC Jacob Head to Bassett Street Brunch Club's Taylor Swift (Pre) Birthday Bash to try specials like these "Taylor" Tots and the Lover Fest West pictured above.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Regardless of how "22" she may be feeling, Taylor Swift has a birthday coming up. Honor the singer's birthday and latest album at Bassett Street Brunch Club's Taylor Swift (Pre) Birthday, Lover Bash. Try the Taylor tots, complete with asiago cheese and chives, and wash them down with themed drink specials like the Lover Fest West, Lover Fest East, and You Need to Calm Down for $4 each. Needless to say, the event will feature a Taylor-centric playlist. 3-10 p.m. Click here for more information

Photo courtesy of CC Jacob The "Taylor" Tots come topped with asiago cheese and chives.

Thursday, Dec. 12

Photo courtesy of The Wise Attend Beer Dinner: The Wise + Wisconsin Brewing at The Wise for mouthwatering two-bone pork rib chops paired with Wisconsin Brewing Co. beer.

Although April 7 technically marks the observation of National Beer Day in America, there's no inappropriate time to celebrate the beverage in the Badger State. Attend Beer Dinner: The Wise + Wisconsin Brewing at The Wise in HotelRed to do just that. Enjoy Wisconsin Brewing Co. craft beers to their fullest, paired with a delicious four-course meal featuring pretzel-crusted two-bone pork rib chops and cheese curds prepared by The Wise's executive chef. $60. 6-8 p.m. Click here for more information

Photo courtesy of Spirited Women Head to Poinsettias in Paradise-Dance Party Charity Drive at Lucille for tiki-inspired holiday cocktails

Non-beer-drinkers can head to Poinsettias in Paradise-Dance Party Charity Drive at Lucille. Join Madison organization Spirited Women in its effort to raise money for the Rainbow Project, a nonprofit providing restorative healing and hope for young children and their families who have experienced trauma. Support the cause with a tiki-themed cocktail, or enter your name to win a door prize, and dance the night away. All proceeds will go toward the Rainbow Project. $5 or canned good, coat, socks or children's present for donation. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Click here for more information

Friday, Dec. 13

Sometimes the only reason you need to celebrate is good food. Watch the magic happen at Modern Indulgence Culinary Dinner Theater at vomFASS - delecTable, a live culinary preparation that takes place before audience members' eyes. Indulge in five mouthwatering courses, including crispy lamb polenta, roasted prime rib and lemon curd cheesecake, to name a few, all paired with wine or spirits to complement them. $69. 6-9 p.m. Click here for more information

Saturday, Dec. 14

Photo by Caleb Stewart Get a head start celebrating the new "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" at Next Door Brewing on Saturday.

Fans have been excited about "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" since well before the first trailer came out in April. Now that the film's release is only a few weeks away, head to Flight of the Force at Next Door Brewing to jubilate. Grab a flight of themed beers the Brewbacca, Hyperspace Darth Porter, Dagoba Exile IPA and Bobba Fete' Berliner Cherry Sour and decide whether you belong on the "dark side" or the "light side" of beer. $8 per flight. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Click here for more information

Sunday, Dec. 15

The Mint Mark celebrates two years of business at the Mint Mark 2nd Anniversary Dinner on Sunday. Savor a seven-course feast featuring the works of chef Sean Pharr, Chris Pandell and Joe Frillman. The dinner will include dishes like curried squash, grilled lamb heart, black truffle lasagna and more, each paired with a beverage and finished off with a rye chocolate chip cookie for dessert.$150. 5-8 p.m. Click here for more information