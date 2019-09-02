6 dining and drink events to jump-start September

Courtesy of Food Fight Inc./Bassett Street Brunch Club Bassett Street Brunch Club is offering drink and food specials (like this chicken and doughnut) for Beyonce's birthday.

Courtesy of Food Fight Inc./Bassett Street Brunch Club Bassett Street Brunch Club is offering drink and food specials (like this chicken and doughnut) for Beyonce's birthday.

Wednesday, September 4

Queen Bey turns 38 this week! Raise a glass to the cultural icon at Bassett Street Brunch Club's Beyoncé Birthday Party on Wednesday. Grab some appetizers for $5 and fall "Crazy in Love" with themed cocktails like the "Slayoncé" and the "Becky, Who?" 4-10 p.m., Click here for more information

Thursday, September 5

Release your inner mixologist at vomFASS's Cocktail Class this Thursday. Try some traditional cocktails and then use vomFASS liqueurs and spirits to concoct a boozy creation of your own. $35, 6:30-8:30 p.m., click here for more information

Friday, September 6

Daryl Lamprey won Best in Show at the Wine and Hop Shop's 2019 Stout Contest for his Good Flow dry stout in March. Now, One Barrel is giving him the opportunity to brew a larger batch at the Good Flow Release event this Friday. Get a taste test of Good Flow for yourself. 4-11 p.m., click here for more information

Saturday, September 7

The first of September marks the beginning of Hunger Action Month, so go orange for hunger while quenching your thirst at State Line Distillery's Cocktail Launch Party on Saturday. As a partnership with the Next Rising Stars of Second Harvest, State Line Distillery will release a new cocktail for September. For each cocktail served during September, $1 will be donated — along with 10 percent of the launch party proceeds — to the Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. 6-9 p.m., click here for more information

Head over to Garver Feed Mill this Saturday for Sitka Salmon Shares and Underground Collective's Garver Gourmet. Check out the newly renovated space while sampling sustainably harvested Alaskan seafood from Sitka Salmon Shares as well as local produce, spreads and meats from Underground Collective. While you're there, sign up for a history tour of the mill or attend a viewing of Isthmus's Food for Thought series. $75, 6-9 p.m., click here for more information