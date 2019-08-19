5 food and drink events for the outdoorsy foodie

Courtesy of Madison Boats

Don't beat around the bush — get in touch with nature at these outdoor food and drink events to savor the last few bites of summer.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

John G. Motoviloff knows how to cook all things fished, hunted or foraged — and so can you. Join the National Resources Foundation at The Winnebago this Wednesday for a Wild Game Cooking Class taught by Motolivoff. While this event won't take you outdoors, it will prepare you for your next camping trip where you might make a campfire-cooked meal using wild game. During the event, you'll sample some wild game with bread and wine. Event registration includes a signed copy of Motoviloff's book, "Wild Rice Goose and Other Dishes of the Upper Midwest." $55, 6-9 p.m., Click here for more information

Thursday, Aug. 22

This is not your llama's paint and sip event! The Giving Brewery of Waunakee launched Llama Love IPA in spring, supporting Verona's Heartland Farm Sanctuary with the proceeds from sales. This Thursday, pair a refreshing Llama Love with the chance to paint using a live llama model at Heartland Sanctuary's Llama Love Paint and Sip. A rescue llama from Heartland will act as the model for reference, and plant-based snacks for painters are included. $40, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Click here for more information

Friday, Aug. 23

Grab a paddle and a spoon for Wingra Boats' Ice Cream Boat Float on Friday. Paddle around Lake Wingra and stop for ice cream treats at various stations. Pick your toppings, flavors and routes for a family-friendly Friday. $3 plus boat rental fees, 3:30-5:30 p.m., Click here for more information

Saturday, Aug. 24

Celebrate the summer of hard seltzer with Hop Haus Brewing Co. and Working Draft Beer Co. at the second annual Bandwagon Beer and Bike Ride. The featured drinks this year are two versions of hard seltzers. Cycle from the Hop Haus taproom in Verona to Working Draft on Madison's near east side to benefit Community Groundworks at Troy Gardens. Participants who register early will receive a buy-one-get-one-free "passport" valid at 42 Madison locations, while all who complete the ride will pedal away with limited edition socks with the companies logos, water bottles and one-day trail passes. $20, noon-4 p.m., Click here for more information