5 feasts that'll prepare you for the real thing on Thanksgiving

Photo by CC Jacob Food Fight Restaurant Group's annual Feast of Five Chefs takes place Wednesday, November 13

Practice your table manners for Thanksgiving with these dinner events this week.

Wednesday, Nov. 13

If you consider yourself a Madison gourmand, chances are you've been to one of Food Fight Restaurant Group's 20 eateries. This Wednesday, five chefs, each from a different Food Fight establishment, come together in Feast of Five Chefs. Held at Johnny Delmonico's Steakhouse, this five-course dinner will feature one dish each from chefs from The Coopers Tavern, Fresco Rooftop Restaurant & Lounge, Cento, Johnny Delmonico's Steakhouse and Bar Corallini. Wine pairings and coffee will complement the courses, and proceeds will be donated directly to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. Arrive early for cocktails and hors d'oeuvres. $110. 6 p.m. Click here for more information

Photo by CC Jacob Chefs Tim Van Doren (left), of Johnny Delmonico's Steakhouse, and Giovanni Novella (right), of Bar Corallini, will reprise their roles at this year's Food Fight Restaurant Group Feast of Five Chefs, held at Johnny Delmonico's Steakhouse.

For an unconventional dinner event, attend Iron. Fire. Fish. hosted by the American Skillet Co. and Sitka Salmon Shares at Garver Feed Mill. Chef Dave Heide of Liliana's Restaurant, Charlie's on Main and Little John's will act as guide as attendees prepare their own cut of fish over an open-flame grill. Get your fill of hands-on experience with this participatory dinner event. $75. 6-8:30 p.m. Click here for more information

Thursday, Nov. 14

If Chef Heide's demo doesn't quell your seafood cravings, reserve a spot at Mariner's Annual Fall Wine Dinner. Part of the restaurant's 12-year tradition of fall and spring wine dinners, this event will feature the wines of Duckhorn Vineyard. Certified wine specialist Greg Huber, sales manager of General Beverage, will talk guests through each course and pairing. The meal includes dishes including lobster bisque, sesame-crusted tuna served over Asian slaw and, for the turf-inclined, a butter-glazed tenderloin medallion. Loosen your belt and end your meal with an apple tart served with caramel sauce. $79 plus gratuity. 6-9 p.m. Click here for more information

Friday, Nov. 15

Shift your focus to Thanksgiving wine pairings at the Drinksgiving wine tasting at Table Wine. Head over to Atwood Avenue to kick back and sample food-friendly wines. Decide what to serve with your turkey and sweet potatoes this year, or just enjoy a variety of wines for wine's sake. $15. 5-7 p.m. Click here for more information