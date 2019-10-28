5 comfort food and drink events to attend this week

Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.
If Freakfest weekend has you tuckered out and in need of TLC, head to these five food and drink events to console yourself.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Through Nov. 19, the Theresa Terrace Neighborhood Center hosts a Tuesday night Crock-Pot Meal Series, giving the community a taste of home. Stop in to sample a Crock-Pot masterpiece and take the recipe home with you. The neighborhood gives out door prizes at these weekly events, and all are welcome. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Click here for more information
Thursday, Oct. 31
Bierock's namesake meat pies offer up enough feel-good flavor as is, but this Thursday the brewpub will transform into the "Star Wars" cantina, reprising its Halloween tradition of "dressing up" the restaurant space for its Halloween Pop Up Bar. Come for the food, trivia and beer-and-donut pairing, but stay for the nostalgic comfort of bringing a childhood film favorite to life. Costumes are encouraged, and a themed Blue Bantha Milk cocktail will be available. 3 p.m.-midnight. Click here for more information
Saturday, Nov. 2
Herbs famously possess various healing and medicinal qualities, many effective in producing calming effects. To learn more about the abilities of native Wisconsin herbs, head to Madison Herb Society's 37th Annual Herb Fair - Wisconsin's Wild and Native Herbs held at Olbrich Botanical Gardens this Saturday. Listen to expert-given talks on using herbs in food and medicine, and take home products from local vendors. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Click here for more information
Later in the evening, dig into some savory seasonal fare at vomFASS's Local Farmer Bounty | Culinary Dinner Theatre. Watch the chef, sommelier and mixologist create pairings for each of five courses prepared with ingredients from local farms. The November menu features cider braised pork, Wisconsin mushroom risotto and squash ravioletto, perfect for warming the heart (and stomach) as winter weather approaches. $54-$69. 6-9 p.m. Click here for more information
Sunday, Nov. 3
For many, carbs mean contentment. But combine that with homemade baked goods and you have a comfort overload. In a four-hour class taught by the Baked Lab owner Shawn Bolduc, do just that with The Baked Lab Laminated Doughs Workshop at Pasture and Plenty. Bolduc will instruct those who attend how to create handmade doughs necessary for baking pastries like croissants or danishes at home, and participants can sample finished products along the way. $75. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Click here for more information
