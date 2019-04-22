4 fun drink events this week in Madison

Photo courtesy of Emily Coyne Ceramics

Thursday, April 25

Emily Coyne of Emily Coyne Ceramics shows off her pottery talents during Cocktails in Clay at Gib's Bar. Her handmade ceramic barware including cocktail, beer, wine, spirits and shot glasses will be on display at Gib’s Bar. If you buy a pottery item, enjoy a discounted drink. There is also a specialty drink menu available, with Gib's twist on old fashioneds, plus catering provided by sister restaurant Grampa’s Pizzeria. 8 p.m. Free admission. Click here for more info

Thursday, April 25

Go for a run, then have a beer at the Happy Hour run from Working Draft Brewing Co. event. Two pre-drink routes are planned by Movin’ Shoes Running Club, which hosts the event. There is a three to four-mile run and a seven to eight-mile run. Afterward, everyone gathers at Working Draft to socialize and try popular beers on tap. Anyone wearing Movin’ Shoes gear will receive a 10% discount. Even if you can’t make the run, you are still welcome to the post-fun activities. 5:30 p.m. Free. Click here for more info

Sunday, April 28

Have you ever had cereal-flavored beer? Here is your chance to try it at Beer Brunch: Cereal themed beer sampling & Brunch at Tangent. Sample Count Firkula, a chocolate marshmallow-infused porter; FirkinBerry, a strawberry marshmallow-infused golden bock lager and BrewBerry, a blueberry marshmallow-infused Nordic farmhouse ale. In case you are wondering, a firkin is a type of beer vessel that predates kegs. It is most often used in the British Isles and is a popular vessel to add special ingredients. For brunch, Tangent will serve two types of quiches and three types of egg Benedicts, including smoked ora salmon with dill cream cheese, poached egg, béarnaise sauce and scallions. 10 a.m. Free admission. Click here for more info