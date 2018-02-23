Dining and Drink

3 spots to tap your heels

Posted: Feb 23, 2018 07:00 AM CST

Updated: Feb 23, 2018 08:16 AM CST

Get down at these Best of Madison dance venues.

Plan B offers electric nightlife for Madison’s gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender residents with drag performances, drag queen karaoke and frequent 18-and-older college nights. Choose from an extensive martini list and dance the night away.

Next, the Red Rock Saloon is a country and rock bar that hosts live musicians as well as high-energy DJs. Hold on to the twister that is the Red Rock mechanical bull for more than eight seconds, and enjoy a taste of hand-selected Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Whiskey.

Finally, predominately serving the Madison’s LGBT community, FIVE Nightclub offers line dancing on Mondays, Zumba on Thursdays and Saturday night dance parties, among many other unique events.

Click here for more Best of Madison 2018.

Copyright 2018 by Madison Magazine. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


