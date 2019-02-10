22 Valentine's Day dinners, events and date night drinks

Photo courtesy of Mint Mark

Unique Valentine’s Day Events

Yoga + Cocktails at Old Sugar Distillery

Connect mind, body and booze during Yoga + Cocktails at Old Sugar Distillery. Loosen up your yogi muscles with a sweaty 60-minute power flow yoga class, open to all levels with instructors from Om Brewers, a collective of beer-loving yogis. Then, you and your partner or friend can enjoy one complimentary cocktail created with Old Sugar Distillery signature spirits. The experience is meant to be a fun way to breath, sweat and socialize with others. $20. Or two for $35 with the code “R(OM)ANCE”. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Click here for more info

State Line Distillery Doggie Date Night

How can you celebrate a night of love without your special pup? At State Line Distillery’s Doggie Date Night, not only will you snuggle with your pooch during cocktails, but $1 of every purchase benefits Capital K9s, the Madison Police Department K9 team. Your adventurous night should start off at the “kissing booth” where you can get professional photos of you, your partner and then maybe your human third wheel. It should end with a gold milk cocktail made with State Line Distillery's signature vodka mixed with turmeric, ginger, coconut milk, cow's milk, cinnamon and black pepper. Free Admission. 6-9 p.m. Click here for more info

The Edgewater evening experience

The Edgewater has an entire evening of events planned for you and your valentine. Start off the night with a leisurely ice skating venture during Valentine's’ Day Disco Skate, where DJ Nick Nice will “paint the rink red” as red lights illuminate the ice rink. Then have Valentine’s Day at the Statehouse with specialty dishes just for the event. The menu offerings include butter-poached lobster with a white chocolate, caviar and champagne sauce. End your night with Valentine’s Late Night Chocolate Dessert Bar which includes unlimited tasty treats like chocolate-covered strawberries, chocolate espresso tarts and mousse cups. End your night by sipping on specialty cocktails with live jazz music in Augie’s Tavern and the Wine Room. (Disco Skate) $7. 6 p.m. (Dinner) Prices vary. 5:30 p.m. (Dessert) $18. 8 p.m. Click here for more info



Comedy at North Cabaret

Local comedian Allie Lindsay hosts Comedy at The North Street Cabaret, and the monthly event happily lands on Valentine’s Day. This event is a “night for couples, singles and all kinds of wonderful weirdos. Make a date of it! Or don't!!” The line up includes Steve Horton, Heather Kayler, Mike Jonjak and popular Chicago comic David Zoe Leon. Full bar is available throughout the evening and if you need something to fill your stomach after all the laughs, head next door to the cabaret’s sister restaurant, Tip Top Tavern. $5. 8 p.m. Click here for more info



Paint & Sip

Heartland Farm Sanctuary hosts a special Valentine’s (or Galentine’s) Day Paint & Sip. Participants are invited to get creative for two hours while painting Heartland Farm Sanctuary's handsome goat, Zeus. Plant-based appetizers are served by Black Locust Cafe and you'll get a complimentary glass of wine. $40. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Click here for more info



Red Rock Saloon beer pong competition

Ask your partner to engage in a healthy beer pong competition this Valentine’s Day. During Red Rock Saloon’s Valentine’s Stoplight Party, grab your partner at 10 p.m. to win $200 during the beer bong competition. Spectators (and competitors) enjoy buy-one-get-one drink specials and $6 pitchers of Coors, $3 shots and $1 Deep Eddy bombs. All this on top of exclusive jams from DJ Aaron Jai. Free Admission. 9 p.m. Click here for more info

Trivia at Fuegos– Steak Tapas Vegan

If you are a local Madison foodie, head to Valentine’s Day Dinner at Fuegos to show your know-how during trivia. In between each course, chef Oscar Villareal will put on a show while guests get the chance to win cash prizes, up to $120 per couple. A sneak peek at the six-course dinner options include quina in mole and lomo Azteca. $75 or $120 for two. 7 p.m. Click here for more info (and read a friendly event-related poem)

Dinner Detective

You and your partner can be a detective duo and solve a murder mystery while eating a four-course meal on Valentine’s Day. Performing at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Madison, The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show is an interactive, comedy production where audience members help determine who is the killer. The website warns that “the criminal is lurking in the room and you may find yourself the prime suspect.” This evening's menu is tomato garlic bruschetta, mushrooms stuffed with cheese, house salad and an entree choice of broiled salmon, broccoli pasta alfredo or chicken Parmesan. $61.95. 7 p.m. Click here for more info

Traditional Dinners

Mint Mark

Two seatings are available at Mint Mark’s Valentine’s Day Supper. A five-course meal prepared by chef Sean Pharr includes king crab, chicken ballatine and 30-day aged rib-eye from local Fischer Family Farm. The evening's last course, gianduja with feuilletine caramel and sea salt, has an optional pairing of a specialty cocktail made by Mariah Renz, The cocktail features Plantation single-cask barbados XO rum, The Rare Wine Co. Madeira, creme de cacao and Reagan’s orange bitters. $90. $30 optional pairing available. Seatings at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.. Click here for more info



Graze

Graze, a farm-to-table restaurant in downtown Madison, has a specialty Valentine’s Steakhouse Dinner for 2. The menu includes a wedge salad, hash browns, Brussels sprouts, rib-eye for two and deviled food cake. Reservations are required. For $30 optional wine pairing available. $130 for two. 5 p.m. Click here for more info

Everly

Chef Riah Kuenzi’s of Everly prepared a pre-fix Valentine’s Day 3-Course Dinner. Choose between five first-course options including roasted red beet stew or the popular shrimp scampi toast. There are six delectable options for your entree including a seared grouper with Parmesan risotto cake, tomato butter, grilled asparagus, cucumber and fresno chili that's topped with cilantro. $55. 5 p.m. Click here for more info



For more Food Fight Restaurant Group’s Valentine’s Day specials, click here

Short Stack Eatery

Short Stack Eatery presents Better Together 2019, an event focused on inclusivity. The event page reads that although Valentine’s Day has traditionally been a heteronormative holiday, Short Stack Eatery hopes to bring the holiday back to basics and acknowledge the many connections which loves thrives and to celebrate community leaders who have made strides toward equity in Madison. The blind specials for Valentine’s Day (and the entire month of February) are vegan. Free admission. Feb. 13 at 6 a.m. - Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. Click here for more info and to engage in Short Stack Eatery’s art project

Craftsman Table & Tap

3 Sheeps Brewing Co. partners with Craftsman Table & Tap for a Valentine’s Day Dinner for Two. Guests receive two beers from the local brewery and an order of Carr Valley cheese curds tossed in a beer-batter Surly Helles Lager served with a creamy buttermilk dressing. If that is not enough, top that with two main entrees. $45 for two. 4 p.m. Click here for more info

Off Broadway Drafthouse

With 24 brews on tap and a view of Lake Monona, Off Broadway Drafthouse, whose original bones were built in the early 1900s, is the place for a unique Valentine’s Night Dinner. Chef Sean McPherson prepared a featured pre-fix meal and beer pairings from Vintage Brewing Co. The popular neighborhood restaurant fills up quickly during this event, so make reservations. Prices vary. 5 p.m. Click here for more info

Essen Haus

A complimentary bottle of wine is served at the Essen Haus during Valentine’s Dinner Duo. Along with either Bavarian Black Forest schnitzel or “surf-n-turf” with an 8-ounce bacon-wrapped beef tenderloin, breaded shrimp and stuffed mushrooms are served with wild rice and grilled asparagus. $65. Feb. 14-16. 4 p.m. Click here for more info

The Icon Madison

Celebrate Valentine’s Day all week long at The Icon. Starting Tuesday, Feb. 12, love birds can indulge in a three-course pre-fix meal that includes a bottle of champagne during Valentine’s Day Week Special. Try the bacon-wrapped crab, beef tenderloin or mushroom stuffed chicken breast. Top your dinner off with additional chocolate raspberry martinis. $75. Feb. 12-15. 5 p.m. Click here for more info

DLUX

“Some relationships are built to last. Ketchup and mustard. Burgers and fries. Date night and DLUX.” Take advantage of the specialty cocktail and dessert menus for Get some (DLUX) on Valentine’s Day. Try, the “Between The Sheets” cocktail made with cognac, triple sec, rum and lemon juice or “Stout Float Milkshake” made with Sassy Cow Creamery vanilla ice cream and Left Hand Brewing’s milk stout. Free admission. Starting Feb. 14 at 11 a.m.- Feb. 17 at 11:59 p.m. Click here for more info

CIRC

At CIRC celebrate “Valentine’s, Galentine’s or Singles’-Awareness Day” with a three-course meal. The third course is a chocolate fondue with strawberries, salted caramel brownie bites, vanilla bean marshmallows, hazelnut shortbread and raspberry swirl cheesecake bites. $50 per person. 5 p.m. Feb. 14- Feb. 16. Click here for more info

Date Night Drinks

Karben4 Brewing

A slew of events are happening at Karben4 Brewing including a Valentine’s Day Coconut Wheat Ale Release, a Valentine's Day Cheesecake Pairing and a special date night dinner menu for two. "Going Coconuts" is made with Golden Promise, pale wheat malt, coconuts and Saphir Hops. This is a limited release celebration of beer and love. A flight of beers is skillfully paired with cheesecake bites from The Looking Glass Bakery. $15 for cheesecake pairing. $40 dinner for two. 5 p.m. Click here for more info

Bos Meadery

Bos Meadery, the first exclusive meadery in the state, is hosting a Valentine’s Chocolate & Mead Pairing. Ticket prices include four glasses of mead paired with four chocolate samples from Roots Chocolate, which uses ingredients from the owners fourth-generation family farm. Stick around to hear music from local jazz band The Gadjo Players. $25. 7 p.m. Click here for more info

Bierock Madison

What is more romantic than heart-shaped s’mores? Come to Bierock and get specialty brews along with new heart-shaped s’mores that are stuffed with marshmallow, milk chocolate and smashed between two graham crackers served with a side of whipped cream. There is also specialty pricing on house brews, two for $10. Free admission. 3 p.m. Click here for more info

Next Door Brewing Co.

Valentine’s Date Night at Next Door Brewing Co. has an exception deal for this holiday. For $35 you'll recieve one appetizer, two entrees, a flight of four beers and one song request. Enjoy dinner with your significant other to the sweet sounds of your preferred musical selection. $35. 5 p.m. Click here for more info



