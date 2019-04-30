15 Madison breakfast sandwiches you need to try

Courtesy of Food Fight Inc.

With apologies to newly elected Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers — who has expressed his fondness for McDonald’s breakfast sandwiches — it’s not just about the Egg McMuffin. Not that there’s anything wrong with Evers’ breakfast proclivity, it’s just that Madison has so many other interesting options to explore, from sandwiches bursting with locally sourced ingredients to clever takes that mix the sweet and savory with the spicy and smooth. Whether you like your sammies with eggs scrambled or runny, or with no eggs at all, there’s something here that’s worth getting up early to enjoy.

Bassett Street Brunch Club

As we’ve noted elsewhere on this list, you really can’t go wrong adding a pesto aioli to your breakfast sandwich — it’s one of the reasons why the “everything” bagel beast at Bassett Street is one of the Brunch Club’s most beloved offerings. (The other reason may be the thick slices of avocado.) While Bassett’s Bagel Breakfast Sandwich is vegetarian-friendly, it’s easy enough to slide strips of bacon into the mix — in fact, general manager Michelle Duvall tells us that half of customers opt to do just that. 444 W. Johnson St., 467-5051, $10.95

Barriques

Sure, you could just score the standard egg and cheese breakfast sandwich option at any of Barriques’ eight Madison-area locations. But why not specialize and try the Capital City Breakfast Sandwich, which throws bacon, a Sriracha-tomato spread and spinach into the mix? The rosemary-cheddar scone, baked on-site, is what really sets this sandwich apart. 2505 University Ave., 709-1164; 1825 Monroe St., 284-9463; 127 W. Washington Ave., 268-6264; 961 S. Park St., 819-6787; 2166 Atwood Ave., 286-1500; 8410 Old Sauk Road, Middleton, 828-9502; 1901 Cayuga St., Middleton, 824-9463; 5957 McKee Road, Fitchburg, 277-9463; $5.95

Cafe Hollander

Cafe Hollander’s Pretzel Breakfast Sammy isn’t just a brunch item — it’s on the regular menu, which means you can enjoy the pillowy goodness whenever you like. This sammie is so quintessentially Wisconsin it ought to come with a Bucky Badger pin tucked into the soft bun — which happens to come from the Milwaukee Pretzel Co. The ham comes from Wisconsin, the cheese is a Muenster from Klondike Cheese Co. and the eggs are from Yuppie Hill Poultry in Burlington. Hollander’s homespun contribution is a smooth herb garlic spread that gives the sandwich just the right amount of kick. 701 Hilldale Way, 237-3168, $12.95

Casetta Kitchen and Counter Courtesy of Casetta Kitchen Courtesy of Casetta Kitchen

Ham be damned: A different type of meat is where it’s at with one of the most interesting breakfast sandwiches in the Capitol Square area. In addition to more traditional breakfast sandwich offerings, Casetta chef/co-owner Tommy Gering serves up a sammie with quarter-inch slices of Italian mortadella procured from Madison’s Underground Meats. The chunks of rendered pork fat in the mortadella melt perfectly when heated. “It’s almost like eating a fried bologna sandwich, with spices,” says Gering. “It’s like revisiting a childhood favorite.” Gering adds additional flourishes. He cooks the scrambled eggs like

a French omelet, folding them into a thin square that fits perfectly on a kaiser roll from Clasen’s European Bakery, ready for on-the-go customers. Good news for those with nut allergies: Casetta gets its mortadella made sans pistachios. 222 W. Washington Ave., 467-8108, $7

Crema Cafe

We’ve learned to expect and appreciate the unusual from Crema, and breakfast sandwiches continue that streak. In addition to a steak and egg sandwich (roast beef and bleu cheese? Yes, please) that feels like it’d fit just as easily on a lunch menu, the Ham and Jam Sandwich pairs the traditional fried-egg-and-ham duo with a colorful tomato jam, red onions, goat cheese, frisée and a kick of horseradish mayo. Come to think of it, that one would fit pretty well on a lunch menu, too. 4124 Monona Drive, 224-1150, $9

Daisy Cafe and Cupcakery

Daisy’s cupcakes are all about creative flavors, so it’s not even slightly shocking that the cafe brings the same sort of sensibility to its breakfast fare. Anna and Margot Sisson, the daughters of cafe co-owner Daryl Sisson, are responsible for the Daisy Egg Sandwich, a ’wich that sports some of the things you’d expect — fried eggs and bacon, to be specific — but then surprises with purple onions and green cilantro. Serving it on grilled rosemary bread is a glorious capping touch. 2827 Atwood Ave., 241-2200, $9.99

Gotham Bagels

The breakfast sandwich possibilities boggle the mind at Joe Gaglio’s New York-style bagel shop. But regulars know there’s one in particular that stands head and shoulders above the rest: The O.M.F.G., a ’wich that lives up to its sassy name by punching up the usual bacon-egg-cheese combo with the kick of a spicy aioli. “Pretty spicy, but it’s not going to hurt anyone,” says Gaglio. A piece of crispy fried chicken on top gives the sandwich crunch. While he’s the bagel king, Gaglio goes with a different breaded item to contain this spicy jolt — it’s served on a bialy, not a bagel. “It’s more like an English muffin or a pizza crust,” he says. “The thickness of a bagel takes away from the sandwich. You want to use something that’s thinner.” 112 E. Mifflin St., 467-7642, $10.50

The Heights Kitchen

Do not be, as the early tasters of executive chef Allie Christian’s breakfast sandwich were, deceived by the size of the package. The Heights’ breakfast sandwich looks small, yes — but man, does it pack a rich flavor punch into its compact package. Part of that is due to the choice of meat that anchors this delectable concoction — soppressata, a dry and spicy salami, was chosen instead of more common choices like ham or bacon. “When I want a breakfast sandwich, I want something that’s hearty and spicy,” says Christian, whose spicy aioli supplies the second part of that equation. Toss in some Hook’s cheddar, an over-easy egg and a brioche bun, and you’ve got a sandwich that’s both rich and rewarding. 11 N. Allen St., 405-5500, $7

Johnson Public House Courtesy of Johnson Public House Courtesy of Johnson Public House

The Sunday Morning, the most popular of Johnson Public House’s four delicious breakfast sandwich options, actually began as a staff joke. “One of my staffers said, ‘Make me a McGriddle,’ ” says JPH co-owner Gwen Shales. Shales obliged, but she put her individualized stamp on the sammie, a sweet-and-savory masterwork that melds ham, cheddar cheese, a fried egg and maple syrup into something that’ll make the Golden Arches a distant memory. Like all the breakfast sandwiches on the menu — including JPH’s Regular, anchored by a delicious house-made pesto — it’s served on Madison Sourdough bread cut into a perfect, easy-to-hold circle, making a knife and fork completely superfluous. 908 E. Johnson St., Madison, 347-0483, $8

Marigold Kitchen Courtesy of Marigold Kitchen Courtesy of Marigold Kitchen

Owners John Gadau and Phillip Hurley concocted their signature breakfast sandwich nearly a year before opening their popular cafe in 2001. The eureka moment came in Hurley’s kitchen when the ingredients all fell into place. “We were like, ‘Sausage? Nah, it’s gotta be bacon, man,’” says Hurley. A cheddar-spiked boursin (think cream cheese) is the curveball that, in combination with tomato and green onions, pairs perfectly with an over-hard egg. The result is a soft, smooth and just about perfect sandwich. “It’s simplicity,” explains Hurley. “We’ll never take it off the menu. It’s part of the fabric of this place.” 118 S. Pinckney St., 661-5559, $9

The Old Fashioned

The Old Fashioned’s slogan is ‘Where Wisconsin is King,” so it only makes sense that this Capitol Square haunt would give its breakfast sandwich the royal Wisco treatment. The ingredients are straightforward — a sunny-side-up egg, bacon and cheddar on a toasted English muffin — but the sourcing (Lucky Chick Eggs, Bavaria Sausage Inc. and Vern’s Cheese Inc.) crowns this sammie as something both tasty and remarkable. No wonder it’s one of the most popular items on the breakfast menu. 23 N. Pinckney St., 310-4545, $5

Pasture and Plenty Sunny Frantz Photography Sunny Frantz Photography

When the chef eats the egg sandwich for breakfast every day, that’s about as strong an endorsement as you’re going to get. Nate Carney’s meat-free culinary creation soars above the ordinary with its three key ingredients — SarVecchio cheese, red pepper jam and a fistful of arugula. Together, they combine into a savory, colorful sandwich we could totally consume on the daily. “It reminds you of the egg sandwiches your grandma used to make,” says Carney. We’ll buy that. 2433 University Ave., 665-3770, $8

Porter

Word is that no less an authority than the Food Network’s Alton Brown called Porter’s breakfast sandwich the best he’d ever had, and we’re not about to argue with Mr. “Cutthroat Kitchen.” This oh-so-portable ’wich is powered by a pair of “H”s — Heritage Farms’ smoked ham, which is hand-sliced on-site, and Hook’s two-year aged cheddar. Red onions and stone-ground mustard bring the sweet and heat while a fried egg anchors the ship. 640 W. Washington Ave., 720-1110, $9.50

Short Stack Eatery Eric Grycan Eric Grycan

Regulars at Short Stack know the menu is all about playing with the lines between sweet and savory (well, that and a killer bloody mary, but we digress). But why choose? “You should be able to get both,” says co-owner Alex Lindenmeyer. The Stack’s breakfast sandwich, which has been around since the restaurant’s inception, accomplishes that feat brilliantly. The savory side is made with familiar ingredients, like Carr Valley cheddar cheese and crisp, thick slices of bacon from Fort Atkinson’s Jones Dairy Farm. Then the sandwich’s sweet side sails in with a one-two punch of rhubarb jam and caramelized onion, setting this ’wich on a different plane altogether. Did we mention that you can order it on a Stella’s Bakery spicy cheese roll? 301 W. Johnson St., 709-5569, $11

Stalzy’s Deli & Bakery

With all the different breads, meats and cheeses on hand at a delicatessen, the pairing possibilities on a breakfast sandwich threaten to warp the mind. Stalzy’s smartly doesn’t overwhelm the clientele, homing in on a couple can’t-miss choices: a pork breakfast sandwich that pairs smoked loin and a fried egg with mustard and gouda cheese on grilled wheat, and the Brooklyn, which is like a delicious Stalzy’s Reuben (minus the sauerkraut) with a fried egg slipped in for extra measure. It’s like converting your favorite lunch into your favorite breakfast. 2701 Atwood Ave., 249-7806, $8.50, Editor’s note: Stalzy’s experienced a fire April 7. As of April 8, details have not been announced regarding its future.

Aaron R. Conklin covers the local food and theater scenes for Madison Magazine.