Dining and Drink

10 must-buy items from the Dane County Farmers' Market

Some things are better at the market

By:

Posted: Apr 23, 2019 09:17 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 23, 2019 09:21 AM CDT

There are a few things that are better when purchased at a market.

1. Squeaky fresh cheese curds
(Vendors include: Hook’s Cheese Co. Inc., Forgotten Valley Cheese, Farmer Johns’ Cheese, Bleu Mont Dairy, Murphy Farms)

2. Door County Cherries

3. Tomatoes

4. Cut Flowers

5. Honey

6. Maple Syrup

7. Stella’s Bakery’s Hot & Spicy Cheese Bread

8. Cranberries from Wetherby Cranberry Co.

9. Strawberries

10. Brunkow Cheese’s Brun-uusto, a hot baked cheese

Copyright 2019 by Madison Magazine. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Madison Magazine Subscription

Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.

Gift subscriptions now available!

Subscribe Now

The Dining Guide

Shopping & Style

Sign-up for our event newsletter

This Week's Circulars