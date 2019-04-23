10 must-buy items from the Dane County Farmers' Market

Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.
Gift subscriptions now available!Subscribe Now
There are a few things that are better when purchased at a market.
1. Squeaky fresh cheese curds
(Vendors include: Hook’s Cheese Co. Inc., Forgotten Valley Cheese, Farmer Johns’ Cheese, Bleu Mont Dairy, Murphy Farms)
2. Door County Cherries
3. Tomatoes
4. Cut Flowers
5. Honey
6. Maple Syrup
7. Stella’s Bakery’s Hot & Spicy Cheese Bread
8. Cranberries from Wetherby Cranberry Co.
9. Strawberries
10. Brunkow Cheese’s Brun-uusto, a hot baked cheese
Get Madison Magazine delivered to your office or home.
Gift subscriptions now available!Subscribe Now
This Madisonian is as bright as her business, Revel.Read More »
Sign up for e-newsletters to get the first taste of Madison Magazine's top stories and more!Read More »