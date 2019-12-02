10 food and drink events to ease you into the holidays

Photo courtesy of Jessica Chatham Warm your heart with the winter cocktail menu at Augie's Tavern at The Edgewater.

Now that Dec. 1 has passed, holiday-lovers can haul out the holly and crank up the carols. Head to these food and drink events to lure your holiday spirit out of hiding, or foster an already-flourishing one.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Follow up Black Friday's Zoo Lights with the boozier version at Brew Lights 2019. Held at the Henry Vilas Zoo, this 21 and older event allows visitors to sample local and regional beers while marveling at the hundreds of thousands of lights set up throughout the zoo. Enjoy the works of Delta Beer Lab, One Barrel Brewing Co., Wisconsin Brewing Co. and get VIP tickets for an exclusive polar bear encounter. $20-$85. 5:30-9 p.m. Click here for more information

Thursday, Dec. 5

We can thank the 5th of December for putting "spirits" back into the holidays. Raise a glass to raising a glass at Party Like it's 1933 - Prohibition Repeal Celebration, held at Yahara Bay Distillers. This 21 and older event gives guests the chance to don their Prohibition-era best (costumes encouraged) and try out some period-inspired cocktails. Mad City Jug Band will bring the jug band and hokum music of the 1920s and '30s to the venue at 7:30 p.m. Free. 6-10 p.m. Click here for more information

With holiday swilling comes water rings on your coffee and end tables. Attend Holiday Etched Slate Coaster Workshop at Revel Madison and receive step-by-step guidance on how to make your own set of slate coasters, decorated with a variety of etched designs. Revel will have refreshments available for purchase so you can sip and snack while you craft your coasters. $25. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Click here for more information

Friday, Dec. 6

Photo courtesy of Jessica Chatham Fuel your holiday cheer with a cocktail at Augie's Tavern's Holiday Happy Hour this month.

Kick off the weekend at The Edgewater for the first Holiday Happy Hour of the month. Every Friday before Christmas, the hotel's second-floor bar, Augie's Tavern, hosts a two-hour happy hour featuring its winter cocktail menu and good eats. Get jingled while you enjoy a little holiday cheer provided by on-site Christmas music sung by Capital City Theatre carolers. 5-7 p.m. Click here for more information

Saturday, Dec. 7

Chocolate's relationship with endorphins is no secret, so why not get into a joyful mood with some of the best. Attend Metcalfe's Market Battle of the Chocolates to sample more than 40 gourmet chocolate bars and let those feel-good hormones work their magic. Vote for your favorite and maybe even get some of that holiday gift shopping out of the way. If you can't make it Saturday, the event will also take place at the same time Sunday, Dec. 8.11 a.m.-3 p.m. Click here for more information

If that event leaves your sweet tooth asking for more, consider checking out Gingerbread Day at Madison Children's Museum. Children can participate in cookie-decorating workshops at 2:30, 3:00 and 3:30 p.m., or help deck out a giant cardboard gingerbread house. Take in a pop-up performance of Dance Wisconsin's The Nutcracker and more hands-on activities for a day packed with family-friendly fun. $9 for non-members. Click here for more information

Sunday, Dec. 8

Photo courtesy of Nate Warnke Taste test four seasonal truffles from Gail Ambrosius Chocolatier paired with four Rockhound Brewing Co. beers at Rockhound Brewing Co.'s Beer and Chocolate Pairing with Gail Ambrosius.

Keep the comfort foods and good feelings flowing into Sunday. Rockhound Brewing Co. will host Chocolate and Beer Pairing with Gail Ambrosius Chocolatier, led by chocolatier Gail Ambrosius and Rockhound Brewing Co. owner and brewmaster Nate Warnke. Savor seasonal cranberry, gingerbread, eggnog and lemongrass truffles from Gail Ambrosius Chocolatier paired expertly with four Rockhound Brewing Co. beers. If you like what you taste, pick up one of the chocolate gift boxes or Rockhound Brewing Co. crowlers available for purchase at the event. $12 advance tickets, $15 day of event. 4-6 p.m. Click here for more information