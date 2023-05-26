Keep it Hush-Hush

We love these six spots that feel like locals-only establishments.

Plain Spoke Cocktail Co. bar

Find the inconspicuous bar entrance to Plain Spoke Cocktail Co. on King Street.
Monona Bank Rotunda Cafe

Find an official-looking cafe in the Monona Bank on Atwood Avenue.
Lazy Jane's restaurant

Get to Lazy Jane's early to avoid the rush.
Nattspil

Nattspil has been the OG no-sign spot in Madison since 2004. It's often where service workers gather after a day at work.
Cadre dumplings

Ask about the "secret" dumplings at Cadre.
Tornado Room Steak House

Get to Tornado Room Steak House after 10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and order an 8-ounce sirloin steak for $14.
Sotto Night Club

Don't miss Latin dance nights at Sotto Night Club on Thursdays.