Dr. Patrick Kolker, Dr. Chad Schwitters, Dr. Jake Bjork, Dr. Michael Grode, Dr. Matthew Roggensack, Dr. Catherine Brumm, Dr. Rambod Fard, Dr. Andrew Brodek, Dr. Patrick Elliott, Dr. Kent Killian, Dr. Nathan Kroll, Dr. Allen Skibba, Dr. Daniel O’Brien, Dr. Aldrin Sangalang, Dr. Brian Sweeney, Dr. Beth Wagner, Dr. Lindsay Rozendaal, Dr. Ross Toigo, Dr. David Allen, Dr. Ammar Alsamawi, Dr. Audra Long, Dr. Stephen Schasker, Dr. Matthew Lorson, Dr. Amjad Nazzal and Dr. Nick Anders
Doctor-owned dentistry provides wrap-around care for patients
As a dentist, how do you ensure your patients get the best care? You buy into the practice, of course! That’s just how Dental Health Associates (DHA) is structured: as an organization owned by its doctors, the decisions are made in house, with a patient-first mindset.
Established in 1969, DHA has been providing comprehensive care to Madison and neighboring communities for over 50 years. They offer a wide range of services including general dentistry, periodontics, endodontics, and orthodontics, operating across seven locations with 30 providers, ensuring unparalleled patient access and convenience.
DHA stands out by empowering its dental professionals with a level of autonomy uncommon in larger organizations. Dr. Brian Sweeney, a partner and general dentist, highlighted the significance of this approach, stating that being in control of your own practice allows them to build stronger relationships with patients and staff, and that freedom of choice leads to better care.
“One of the things that differentiates us is that most of our referrals to specialists are done within the practice, which means that all of that patient information is readily available and there is a direct line of communication,” Sweeney said. “Oftentimes, providers can communicate about a patient in person. It’s very cohesive for both the staff and the patients.”
In addition to delivering exceptional care, DHA takes immense pride in actively engaging with and contributing to the communities they serve. Their dedication to being visible and supportive members of these communities exemplifies their genuine care and unwavering commitment.
“At DHA, patients can anticipate a warm and non-judgmental environment where open communication and patient education are paramount. Our focus on preventive and modern dentistry reflects our commitment to providing excellent long-term dental care. We place genuine emphasis on the well-being of our patients, ensuring they never feel pressured. Instead, they experience care, attentiveness, and ease throughout their entire dental journey.”
At a Glance:
Locations:
Sun Prairie Clinic 5002 AmCenter Dr. (608) 467-3000
Downtown Clinic 44 E. Miffl in St., Suite 204(608) 256-0499
East Clinic 49 N. Walbridge Ave. (608) 246-2555
Fitchburg Clinic, 2971 Chapel Valley Rd., (608) 661-6400
University Clinic, 2713 Marshall Ct., (608) 442-4400
Gammon Clinic, 7001 Old Sauk Rd., (608) 833-2578
Old Sauk Clinic, 7017 Old Sauk Rd., (608) 833-1889
Services: Family Dentistry, Orthodontics, Endodontics and Periodontics