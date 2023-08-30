DHA2023.jpg

Dr. Patrick Kolker, Dr. Chad Schwitters, Dr. Jake Bjork, Dr. Michael Grode, Dr. Matthew Roggensack, Dr. Catherine Brumm, Dr. Rambod Fard, Dr. Andrew Brodek, Dr. Patrick Elliott, Dr. Kent Killian, Dr. Nathan Kroll, Dr. Allen Skibba, Dr. Daniel O’Brien, Dr. Aldrin Sangalang, Dr. Brian Sweeney, Dr. Beth Wagner, Dr. Lindsay Rozendaal, Dr. Ross Toigo, Dr. David Allen, Dr. Ammar Alsamawi, Dr. Audra Long, Dr. Stephen Schasker, Dr. Matthew Lorson, Dr. Amjad Nazzal and Dr. Nick Anders

Doctor-owned dentistry provides wrap-around care for patients