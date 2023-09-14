When starting his business, Realtor Dan Chin researched what was most important to homebuyers and sellers. And wouldn’t you know — it’s communication and hustle. That’s been the foundation Dan Chin Homes — the business its namesake co-leads with his wife, Meg — was built on.
“What differentiates us is our team design,” Chin said. “I researched what people like or dislike about their previous agents, and the same themes kept resurfacing — the communication and aggressiveness of their agent.”
And the results are something to bet the house on. The team has specialized roles — including advertising, marketing and client care coordination — in addition to being expert agents. With a team that sells more than 300 homes annually, Dan Chin Homes has been outperforming the competition — and it has the Silver for Madison Magazine’s Best Real Estate Company to prove it.
“When you get your license, all they teach you is to fill out the contracts,” said Chin. “They don’t teach you how to have good communication, how to aggressively market a seller’s home to get them top dollar, find premarket homes for your buyers or how to write offers that beat out the competition.”
Every meeting with a new client begins with the agent and client working together to develop their mission statement, “so we know we are focused on their true north, and we can check in with that along the way to ensure we are working toward what’s most important to them,” Chin said.
“We have an awesome culture of hardworking people, all of whom have high integrity and care deeply about the client experience,” Chin said. “The majority of people we help are referred to us by past clients. I think that speaks highly for the level of service we provide.”
Dan Chin Homes also feels strongly about community. It established a foundation in 2018 to help people stay in their homes. It has helped 44 families to date and donated about $75,000. 5411 Bashford St., #101 McFarland, 608-597-6993, danchinhomes.com Real Broker, LLC