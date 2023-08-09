Wisconsin is officially the cheese curd capitol of the world

Worlds Largest Cheeseboard, Aug. 1, 2018

On August 13, Curd Fest will return to Breese Stevens Field for a celebration of those savory, squeaky, delectable bits of cheese that Wisconsin is known for. While the festival is — you guessed it — all about cheese, the event will have something for everyone, from yard games to whiskey and more.

Curd Fest began ten years ago as an homage to Wisconsin’s most iconic appetizer. Since then, attendance has grown, with last year’s event drawing four thousand people.