On August 13, Curd Fest will return to Breese Stevens Field for a celebration of those savory, squeaky, delectable bits of cheese that Wisconsin is known for. While the festival is — you guessed it — all about cheese, the event will have something for everyone, from yard games to whiskey and more.
Curd Fest began ten years ago as an homage to Wisconsin’s most iconic appetizer. Since then, attendance has grown, with last year’s event drawing four thousand people.
This year, attendees can sample a variety of curds — fried, fresh and even plant-based curds from JustVeggiez — or they can prove their love and win a trophy by participating in a curd-eating contest. Other attractions include a cheese-making demonstration by John Dougherty of Farmer John’s Cheese (a multiple-time “Best Fresh Curd” winner), yard games, face painting and other family-friendly entertainment.
New to the festival is “The VIP Experience.” While the event is free to the public from 3 to 6 p.m., true cheese enthusiasts can purchase a $50 VIP ticket, which earns them early entry plus a spot at a four-course cheese and whiskey pairing (featuring Dancing Goat Distillery, State Line Distillery and J. Henry and Sons) in the Forward Club.
Curd Fest will also bring in some of Madison’s favorite food vendors, including Jakarta Café, Uyghur Grill and La Capital Products.
Come one, come all to celebrate a state specialty under the summer sun.
Anna Kottakis is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.
