Secret's Out

Here’s a bit of Madison insider info, from tucked-away trails to drinks in a train car.

Holy Wisdom Monastery

Hike four miles of nature trails at Holy Wisdom Monastery in Middleton.
Our House Concerts

Anne Katz and David Wallner have been welcoming artists and small bands into their home in the Tenney-Lapham neighborhood for the last 12 years.
Rocks at UW Geology Museum

View the glowing minerals at the UW Geology Museum during a free visit.
Local Motive Lounge Car

Local Motive Lounge Car is an art gallery and bar on Friday and Saturday nights in the last train car of the former Madison train depot.
Beer and pizza at Riley's Tavern

Bike the Military Ridge Trail to Riley's Tavern in Verona for beer and pizza.
Opera in the Park

Set up your blanket first thing in the morning at Garner Park to claim your spot for Opera in the Park.
Pewits Nest 2

Visit Pewits Nest on your next trip to Baraboo.
