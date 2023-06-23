Seven Acre Dairy Co at dusk
Photo by Ross Harried / Second Crop Creative

What is comfort food? And what is comfort food in Midwestern food culture?

Those are questions chefs Ben Hunter and Kyle Kiepert asked themselves when they came up with the idea for the Midwest Comfort Food Festival, a two-day event that features a kick-off Hmong barbecue event on Friday (which has since sold out) and a Saturday event featuring six celebrated Madison-area chefs. 