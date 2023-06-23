What is comfort food? And what is comfort food in Midwestern food culture?
Those are questions chefs Ben Hunter and Kyle Kiepert asked themselves when they came up with the idea for the Midwest Comfort Food Festival, a two-day event that features a kick-off Hmong barbecue event on Friday (which has since sold out) and a Saturday event featuring six celebrated Madison-area chefs.
The main event on Saturday, June 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Seven Acre Dairy Co. will feature comfort food dishes from chefs Dan Cornelius (Yowela Farms), Yusuf Bin-Rella (Trade Roots), David Rodriguez (Taco Local), Francesca Hong and Matt Morris (Morris Ramen), and Ben Hunter and Kyle Kiepert (Seven Acre).
The $60 (plus tax and fees) ticket includes the six signature dishes and a build-your-own sundae bar, and there will be a cash bar for alcoholic and N/A drinks. The event (located at 6858 Paoli Road, Belleville) also features artist booths and music from Down from the Hills bluegrass band.
The menu features:
Fire-roasted squash filled with Haudenosauneee white flour corn and beans and a box elder syrup (from Cornelius)
Blackened walleye with heritage grits (from Bin-Rella)
Smoked brisket gorditas (from Rodriguez)
Veal brats with ssamjang, perilla leaves, and black rice (from Hong and Morris)
Grape jelly meatballs and funeral potatoes (from Hunter and Kiepert)
Tamarind glaze beef with Khoa sen noodles and woods ear mushrooms (from Vang)
Vang, a James Beard-nominated chef from Minneapolis, is also serving Hmong barbecue at the Friday kick-off event, inspired by his recent rip to Thailand and his family's outdoor gatherings in the summer.
“To me, the idea of comfort food is universal, though its meaning shifts across culture, class, and place, especially here in the Midwest. I can’t wait to cook at the Midwest Comfort Food Festival and to shine light on what comfort food means to me and to who I am as a Latino in the Midwest,” says David Rodriguez, owner of Taco Local on Williamson Street in Madison.
