As he stands on the modest corner stage, a microphone clutched in his hand, Al Rasho sounds like he’s welcoming beloved family members home to a Sunday dinner.
And in a way, he is — except the menu is musical rather than culinary. It’s a Friday night in April and he’s introducing the Ryan Meisel QuArtet, a Milwaukee-based jazz band. About 30 people are in the room, occupying a space that could hold more than three times that number. In two days it will, when Latin Grammy nominee/folk singer Gina Chavez takes the stage.
Rasho remains the heart and soul of North Street Cabaret, which has operated in a nondescript — at least from the outside, where the dearth of signage is downright puzzling — building on Madison’s northeast side (610 North St.) since the business opened in June 2017. Rasho operates the music venue with owner Ben Altschul, whose family owns 10 other hospitality businesses across Madison, including the nearby Tip Top Tavern.
The interior has significantly more character. The wood beams and multicolored spotlights amp the sense of coziness, as does the fact that seating options can put you just a few scant feet from the performers — or, if you prefer, farther back by the bar and modest kitchen grill. There are no exterior windows, but the glass blocks behind the stage give the feeling of windows while providing sound insulation. All of the wood surfaces also translate to great acoustics.
Full proceeds from the door go to the artists, an unusual arrangement that has given Rasho and Altschul a stable of regular bands to pepper the monthly calendar, with shows running Thursdays through Sundays. Sometimes the venue hosts standup comedy and poetry slams, but mostly it’s roots music — jazz, blues, bluegrass, gypsy swing and more. That’s Rasho’s wheelhouse and central musical mission.
“During the pandemic, I said I’m not going to book anything I don’t like,” quips Rasho. He’s stayed true to his word. Rasho comes from a filmmaking background — he says he made several surf films in Hawaii — and cut his music-booking teeth in Chicago’s Wrigleyville neighborhood back in the 1980s. He says he’s been surprised by the amount of “amiable talent” in Madison. His connections to groups like the Madison Folk Music Society and Madison's BlueStem Jazz keep the Cabaret’s booking pipeline flowing. The calendar is scheduled all the way through December, dotted with performers from gypsy jazz songstress Tatiana Eva-Marie to Mama Digdown’s Brass Band to jazz guitarist Fareed Haque.
Unlike some of Madison’s small businesses, restaurants and music venues, the Cabaret has managed to survive the pandemic largely intact. And now that it has, Altschul and Rasho have some bigger plans in mind. They’re preparing to add an outdoor patio with planters — a “quaint expansion” and a “romantic space” is how Altschul describes it. Reviving and expanding the Cabaret’s kitchen space, which has served food at various points in the venue’s six-year history, is another goal. Altschul imagines a charcuterie-type program with a full commercial kitchen, all the better to host culinary-focused events.
That’s likely to appeal to the neighbors, but the Cabaret remains first and foremost about the music. As if to prove it, Rasho breaks out the classic Nietzsche chestnut: “Without music, life would be a mistake.”