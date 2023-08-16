North Street Cabaret

Septeto Santiaguero

 Photo by Al Rasho

As he stands on the modest corner stage, a microphone clutched in his hand, Al Rasho sounds like he’s welcoming beloved family members home to a Sunday dinner.

And in a way, he is — except the menu is musical rather than culinary. It’s a Friday night in April and he’s introducing the Ryan Meisel QuArtet, a Milwaukee-based jazz band. About 30 people are in the room, occupying a space that could hold more than three times that number. In two days it will, when Latin Grammy nominee/folk singer Gina Chavez takes the stage.

North Street Cabaret 2

Since opening in June 2017 on Madison’s northside, North Street Cabaret has provided a venue for performers such as Septeto Santiaguero and The New Breed Jazz Jam (pictured).