Madison feels different on game day. A palpable buzz vibrates around Camp Randall Stadium, which becomes the epicenter of Madison’s attention. It’s about football on these days, sure — but it’s also about what happens long before the coin toss, when our streets, parking lots and front lawns welcome one and all to the Badgers Tailgate. So come along with us as we walk through game day in Madison. 

Stop 1: The Parking Lot Party

Taco dip

Taco dip at a morning tailgate in the Edgewood High School parking lot.
Chuck Belin tailgating

Former Badgers football player Chuck Belin (top right in red hat) laughs around the bag chair circle.
Adult tailgaters

Michelle Schram and Susan Haugland (pictured left to right) compete in cornhole at a tailgate in the Edgewood High School parking lot.
Red and white overalls

A group of student tailgaters on Monroe Street.
Beer bong

A 21-and-older student tailgater takes a drink from a two-story tall beer bong.
Bloody Mary bar

A serve-yourself bloody mary bar in the back of Julie Allord's and Jon Plamann's 1957 Chevrolet pick-up.
Julie Allord and Jon Plamann

Julie Allord and Jon Plamann pose in front of their Badger-fied pick-up truck located at "The Corner" tailgate on Regent Street.
SCONNIEBAR

Outdoor tailgate at SCONNIEBAR on Regent Street.
UW Marching Band drumline

The UW Marching Band drumline performs at the Badger Bash Tailgate Party at Union South.