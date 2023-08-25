Madison feels different on game day. A palpable buzz vibrates around Camp Randall Stadium, which becomes the epicenter of Madison’s attention. It’s about football on these days, sure — but it’s also about what happens long before the coin toss, when our streets, parking lots and front lawns welcome one and all to the Badgers Tailgate. So come along with us as we walk through game day in Madison.
Stop 1: The Parking Lot Party
Before we had even introduced ourselves, Beth Skogen and I were greeted like friends under a red pop-up tent in a corner of Edgewood High School’s parking lot.
The two of us were on a very important and professional mission on that unseasonably warm October college football Saturday: Tailgate hop and report back. Beth captured the day in pictures as I scribbled in my notebook.
“Grab a cup!” offered Melissa Haugland of DeForest. She gestured to the serve-yourself bar draped in a Bucky Badger flag and stocked with bottles of mixers, a coffee carafe and a stack of red Solo cups. That kind of out-of-the-gate hospitality is something you’ll likely experience at any Wisconsin tailgate party you mosey into. And don’t worry — there’s always enough food.
This group in particular has secured the corner of the high school parking lot for the last 10 years. It’s actually two tailgating groups that merged after friendships formed. It was 10:30 a.m. when we joined the party that day — four hours before kickoff — and these tailgaters had been at it for a while. Early mornings are a natural part of tailgating, even when the games are scheduled for an evening kickoff. You have to be one of the first fans there to get a good corner spot in this popular lot.
At the heart of their set up, bag chairs surrounded a small space heater, which was barely needed on that pleasant day. Over to the left, Susan Haugland of DeForest and Michelle Schram of Sun Prairie threw their hands up in the air, cheering loudly for a three-point bag in a close game of cornhole. The long, white folding tables were crowded with bags of chips, cheese curds, cookies, taco dip, queso — a munchie masterpiece.
That’s not even counting the foil-covered pans of jambalaya that would go on the Blackstone grill later. “We’ll start that at noon,” Melissa Haugland said. The feast would feed their crew of maybe a dozen people, among them Chuck Belin — an offensive guard for the 1988-1992 Badgers football team who was drafted in 1993 by the Los Angeles Rams.
“I never got to experience this,” Belin said about missing out on Wisconsin tailgates during his college days as a player. This was only his second year at this particular pregame party — mutual friends introduced him to his girlfriend, Melissa Haugland, at the first one.
Beth and I could feel the love at this tailgate. The revelers offered each other plates of food, challenged each other to tabletop games and initiated hugs that created a patchwork of flannel.
We honestly would have enjoyed lingering a while longer, but we needed to be on our way to the next tailgate experience — this was work, after all. And this group had no intention of staying there all day, anyway.
“We like to have everything loaded 30 minutes prior to the game,” said Melissa Haugland. “Can’t miss kickoff. It’s bad luck.”
Stop 2: The College Keggers
Not five minutes into our walk from Edgewood along Monroe Street toward Camp Randall, Beth and I found our next series of stops populated by folks with far fewer years of tailgating experience, but no less enthusiasm. In other words, we found the college parties.
You can identify them easily, even from a distance, by the red-and-white-striped overalls, ripped jeans, red Solo cups in their hands, backward hats, Greek letters, temporary face tattoos, loud music and laughter laced with profanity.
Just like at the first tailgate, Beth and I were offered a beverage — but this round would have been delivered from a 15-plus-foot beer bong swinging from the second-story balcony. We graciously declined.
At the next college rental a few blocks up, a hoard of young folks hovered excitedly around a table for an intense game of flip cup. We talked with a few of the students’ parents on the periphery and learned that UW Homecoming is a sort of pseudo parent’s weekend. But that didn’t slow down the party in the slightest. We chatted with the 21-and-older revelers, one of whom was graduate student Josie Beres. Her peers had designated her the MVP for preparing most of the food for that day. Some planned on making their way to the student section later, while others were content to keep the tailgate going during the game.
After saying goodbye to our new, somewhat stumbly friends, Beth and I listened to the 2010s hits fade as we progressed on our pilgrimage, the red-clad clusters growing in numbers as we inched closer to Camp Randall.
Stop 3: Regent Street
Past the long line of pancake-hungry brunchers waiting to get into Mickie’s Dairy Bar, we saw the tall peak of the Wisconsin Field House come into view as we made it to the top of Monroe Street. A right turn took us down the main artery of pregame festivities: Regent Street. At the corner of Regent and Madison streets, we marveled at the setup before us: A Badger-fied 1957 Chevrolet pickup was the crown jewel of this tailgate. In the cab, a pair of fuzzy, flame-patterned dice dangled from the rearview mirror, and in the back, the truck’s bed doubled as a serve-yourself bloody mary bar. Owners Julie Allord and Jon Plamann have reserved the same triangular patch of grass for 26 years on home game Saturdays. They feast on deviled eggs, cook-off chili, oven-fresh pizza and Fred’s Village Market hot dogs, but they’ve been known to sometimes go over-the-top with themed dinners. “We have done a luau with a roasted pig when we played Hawaii ... a formal Thanksgiving dinner complete with candelabra, roasted a whole turkey and ham ... [and we] rented a huge tent for the Ohio State night game complete with chef carving station [and] linen-covered tables,” Allord says.
Their tailgate flowed right into another. “People know ‘The Corner,’ ” Kathy Revello told us. “It costs $120 to rent, but it’s priceless.” She and her husband park their car near The Corner the night before to lock down their spot and set up the big stuff. The next morning, they take the bus to get back. Prior to early games, Revello’s husband fires up the grill before dawn. “Our neighbors must think we’re crazy, because he’s grilling hot dogs in the dark,” she said.
As I blinked wildly in response to that level of dedication, I bumped into Don Marx, who’s been tailgating in Madison since 1970. He remembers his very first one. “I was fresh out of the Army — I had never been to a tailgate before. It was all BYOB then,” he said. “It’s a lot more lively nowadays.”
Stop 4: Reaching the Tailgate Trail’s End
Things only got livelier as Beth and I continued down Regent Street. SCONNIEBAR, Lucky’s 1313 Brew Pub, Jordan’s Big 10 Pub and The Red Zone Madison were hosting outdoor beer gardens that transformed Regent into a block party. Seas of red-clad people — sprinkled with a few of the opposing team’s fans, who stuck out like sore thumbs — filled these side lots to the brim. Music played as voices overlapped and the smell and smoke from surrounding grills floated through the air. We were lucky and caught a quick performance by the UW Marching Band drumline, which made a stop at SCONNIEBAR.
Beth and I knew that time was running short before kickoff, but we made a few more stops that seemed like game-day musts: We walked a portion of the Southwest Commuter Path to watch fans trek to the stadium, and we made it to the other side of Camp Randall for Union South’s Badger Bash Tailgate Party. I wanted a picture with Bucky Badger, who was hamming it up for the crowd, but I was a little too starstruck to approach him. I regret it now.
At the end of game day, as many of the tailgaters started tearing down, I reflected. My notebook was filled with small scribblings that felt like important details.
- The taco dip gets the prime spot on the snack table.
- ’85 and ’79 alumnus — very proud.
- She’s even wearing terrace chair earrings.
- No. 1 tailgating tip: Start early.
- “You’re always welcome back to ‘The Corner!’ ” Revello told me.
I’d hoped that I had collected enough color commentary to accurately describe that memorable morning. It’s one of seven times during the season when the tailgating tradition makes game day in Madison about more than just football.
Oh, and yeah, almost forgot — Wisconsin played Purdue.
Andrea Behling is editor at Madison Magazine.
