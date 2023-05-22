On a recent Friday night, I was paging through the May issue of Chicago Magazine when I turned to a page that put a rueful smile on my face.
I was visiting my sister, who lives in a great Chicago neighborhood near the corner of Clark Street and North Avenue, a few blocks from both Old Town and Lincoln Park. The Chicago History Museum is a block away.
The cover story of the current Chicago Magazine on her coffee table is titled “Hit the Road, Foodies: 17 Delicious Destinations an Easy Drive Away.”
One aspect of the feature inside is headlined “Burger Pit Stops” and it includes a suggestion of where to stop for a burger fix if you’re driving from Chicago to Minneapolis.
Chicago Magazine calls Madison burger heaven — they’re right — and then directs its readers to the Oakcrest Tavern in Madison, writing: “Madison is a hotbed of good burgers, but it’s tough to top those from this classic tavern. Six-ounce patties of locally butchered beef are grilled behind the bar and come with lettuce, tomato, and a slice of raw onion (you can ask for it grilled).”
Why shouldn’t Chicago Magazine try to pick Madison’s best burger? Seemingly everyone else has.
I suspect the burger category is one of the most fiercely contested in Madison Magazine’s annual “Best of Madison” readers’ poll, and a couple of years ago the magazine did a feature picking 11 of the city’s best burgers.
Right now we are in the middle of Madison Burger Week, a weeklong celebration that includes voting and a best burger award, at least among participating restaurants.
I note all this burger mania because there was a time, nearly two decades ago now, when the daunting responsibility of selecting the city’s best burger fell squarely on the shoulders of one individual.
Me.
This was 2005. I was writing a daily column in The Capital Times and that summer I felt compelled to defend Wisconsin’s burger exceptionalism from an attack by New York elites.
First came an article in GQ magazine titled, “The 20 Hamburgers You Must Eat Before You Die.”
To begin with, the writer Alan Richman selected no burger from Madison. Not even one from Wisconsin, home of the Hamburger Hall of Fame in Seymour, where the hamburger was invented in 1885.
That was bad enough, but GQ included a “worst burger” sidebar — and there trashed Solly’s Grille, a venerable burger haven in Milwaukee. Richman was appalled that they put butter on the burgers.
So was Virginia Heffernan, writing in the New York Times. Heffernan was reviewing a new documentary, “Hamburger America,” which featured Solly’s as one of eight extraordinary burgers in the entire United States. “They look unappetizing,” Heffernan wrote of Solly’s butter burger.
I wrote a column calling Richman and Heffernan foolish. Richman’s idea of a good burger was in Santa Monica — where else? — and included avocado and arugula.
After that column appeared, I got a note from George Motz, the New York City-based director of “Hamburger America,” which was a big hit when it debuted on the Sundance Channel.
He shared with me a response he’d sent to Richman at GQ: “Your smug assessment of the American hamburger was an embarrassment to people who actually care about how hamburgers are made.”
At the end of his note to me, Motz dropped a bombshell. A publisher had asked him to do a “Hamburger America” book, expanding his original eight great hamburger joints to 100.
Motz wrote: “If you had to choose one place in Madison to be in our upcoming book about ‘real’ hamburger places, which would it be?”
Motz’s query loomed large, as I wrote in a subsequent newspaper column: “A single sentence, but a question of grave magnitude. Which one burger in Madison, and only one, deserves mention in what will likely be the definitive book on hamburgers in the United States? Which one Madison burger deserves immortality?”
Like the man I am, I wilted under the pressure. I put out a call to readers and was promptly deluged with passionate responses from carnivores singing the praises of the burgers at Dotty’s, the Blue Moon, the Plaza, the Village Bar, the Nitty Gritty, the Oakcrest and many more.
Motz came to Madison that November, driving up from Chicago, where he was visiting his in-laws for Thanksgiving.
In the end, knowing he was interested in a good story as well as a good burger, I took him to the Plaza — with its long history and secret sauce — and Dotty’s, where the inimitable “Hamburger King,” Jeff Stanley, charmed Motz with stories, some conceivably true.
The book “Hamburger America” was published in spring 2008. Motz included the Plaza and Dotty’s, as well as Peterson’s in Jefferson, which subsequently became Wedl’s and had been recommended by the owner of Solly’s.
An expanded version of “Hamburger America” was published in 2018, and Motz included the Village Bar in what is now a list of 200 great hamburger joints.
Of course, George Motz didn’t settle the issue of Madison’s best burger. I certainly didn’t. Neither — let’s face it — do all the polls. For true believers there’s only one real answer to what’s the best burger. The next one.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.